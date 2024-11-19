Jessup University Partners with CampusEDU to Launch Jessup High, an Online Dual Enrollment Program for High School Students

ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , a private Christian University in Rocklin, California, today announced a strategic partnership with CampusEDU to launch Jessup High , an online dual enrollment program that offers high school students the opportunity to earn college credits through flexible, video-based courses accessible anytime, anywhere.

This collaboration introduces adaptable course lengths – from 8 weeks to up to 15 weeks – to accommodate diverse learning preferences and schedules. Students will benefit from bi-weekly, instructor-led meetings and cinematic-quality video content, ensuring an engaging and effective learning experience. Courses are offered year round with multiple start dates within each Spring, Summer, and Fall terms.

“The expense of a four year education has become prohibitively expensive for so many young people and their families. Through this program, students can earn college credits at a significantly reduced cost and learn on a schedule that meets their specific needs,” said Angela Switzer, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Jessup University. “This partnership with CampusEDU reflects Jessup University's ongoing commitment to making education more accessible and affordable.”

The Jessup High program features a diverse curriculum that includes courses such as Art Experience and Appreciation, Sociology, New Testament, College Algebra, Writing to Communicate, and Philosophy. Each course leverages digital technology to provide an immersive and interactive learning experience, allowing students to learn at their own pace and fit their studies around existing commitments.

CampusEDU brings cutting-edge educational technology to the partnership, ensuring students receive an engaging and effective learning experience. Jessup University, known for its commitment to academic excellence, is proud to offer this opportunity to motivated high school students. Enrollment is now open for the online dual enrollment program. For more information or to register, please visit jessuphigh.com

About Jessup University

Jessup University, located in Rocklin, California, is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.



About CampusEDU

CampusEDU is a leading digital learning platform renowned for its innovation in software development, instructional design, videography, and creative storytelling. Our mission is to create transformative and engaging educational experiences that inspire and empower students, faculty, and administrators around the globe.