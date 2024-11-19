AFCEA International’s Cyber Committee Proposes National Innovation Strategy

Fairfax, VA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to reach U.S. entities and the highest levels of government with recommendations for making the United States a top competitor in global innovation, AFCEA International’s Cyber Committee developed and published its National Innovation Strategy (NIS) proposal on November 19.

The NIS addresses challenges and amplifies emerging opportunities for fostering a more robust innovation ecosystem in the United States. The proposal emphasizes the crucial role of innovation in strengthening national security, economic prosperity and societal well-being.

“America’s ability to gain and retain a future competitive edge relies on the nation’s ability to out-innovate all others," said Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, AFCEA president and CEO. “The committee’s NIS provides a thought-through, comprehensive and balanced roadmap to strengthen the nation’s ability to innovate and secure a prosperous and secure future for our nation.”

“With the last national innovation strategy proposed in 2015, the Cyber Committee sought to provide impetus and an updated approach to fostering innovation. Among other recommendations, the strategy calls for a significant increase in collaboration between government, industry, research and academic leaders to improve the United States’ competitiveness in fostering innovation,” said John Gilligan, the committee’s co-chair. “The NIS also analyzes the international innovation landscape with several country examples and outlines steps the United States can take to rise above competitors within the innovation ecosystem.”

Over the next five years of NIS implementation, the goals are for the United States to rank first in the Global Innovation Index, protect and secure the nation’s critical infrastructure, increase innovation-driven economic growth and job creation, and balance technological advancements with ethical considerations.

"As we enter a new chapter of leadership, it’s imperative the next administration prioritizes results-driven innovation to address our most pressing challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities,” said James P. Craft, committee member and co-chair of the National Innovation Strategy subcommittee. “Innovation is not just a tool for progress; it’s the foundation of our national security, economic prosperity, and global competitiveness. By fostering a culture of collaboration across government, industry, and academia, we can drive efficiencies, reduce costs, and maintain our edge on the world stage."



The NIS is a proposal for the incoming U.S. administration, but it is also a call to action. Some of the recommended actions include increasing research and development funding, creating a National Innovation Council and developing agile regulatory frameworks for innovative technologies.

“Leadership that drives transformative change and positions innovation is the cornerstone for the future,” offer Henry J. Costa, PhD, committee member and co-chair of the National Innovation Strategy subcommittee.

AFCEA has a variety of committees that support the member-based association’s mission to foster collaboration and innovation between government, industry and academia. They include the Cyber Committee, Homeland Security Committee, Intelligence Committee, Emerging Professionals in the Intelligence Community Committee (EPIC), Small Business Committee, Technology Committee and the Membership Committee.

