Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

19 November 2024 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 19.11.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 19 November 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* XHEL 2,686,469 4.17 CEUX 1,271,942 4.17 BATE - - AQEU - - TQEX - - Total 3,958,411 4.17

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program started on 20 March 2024. On 19 July 2024, Nokia decided to accelerate the share buybacks by increasing the number of shares to be repurchased during the year 2024. The post-increase repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 22 July 2024 and end by 31 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 600 million for all purchases during 2024.

Total cost of transactions executed on 19 November 2024 was EUR 16,498,657. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 205,147,673 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

