ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
20 November 2024

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 19 November 2024 it had purchased a total of 17,572 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased17,572--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)375.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)372.60p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)374.38p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 372,799,029 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 372,799,029.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
19/11/202414:50:57GBp351375.00XLONxHaNSU5gWPM
19/11/202414:48:09GBp551375.00XLONxHaNSU5gksw
19/11/202414:47:44GBp34375.00XLONxHaNSU5gk5P
19/11/202414:33:21GBp28375.00XLONxHaNSU5ge1W
19/11/202414:33:21GBp34375.00XLONxHaNSU5ge6S
19/11/202414:33:21GBp547375.00XLONxHaNSU5ge6U
19/11/202414:32:05GBp333375.00XLONxHaNSU5gfd@
19/11/202414:32:05GBp477375.00XLONxHaNSU5gfd0
19/11/202414:24:43GBp56374.00XLONxHaNSU5gNJd
19/11/202414:24:43GBp212374.00XLONxHaNSU5gNJf
19/11/202414:24:42GBp520374.20XLONxHaNSU5gNJt
19/11/202414:20:48GBp258374.00XLONxHaNSU5gLi3
19/11/202414:20:48GBp145374.00XLONxHaNSU5gLi5
19/11/202414:20:19GBp306374.20XLONxHaNSU5gLsr
19/11/202414:20:11GBp678374.40XLONxHaNSU5gLmL
19/11/202414:10:24GBp360374.20XLONxHaNSU5gGLA
19/11/202414:10:24GBp735374.20XLONxHaNSU5gGKZ
19/11/202414:07:47GBp303374.80XLONxHaNSU5gHDG
19/11/202414:07:47GBp236374.80XLONxHaNSU5gHDI
19/11/202414:06:41GBp326373.00XLONxHaNSU5gUy2
19/11/202413:59:32GBp282372.80XLONxHaNSU5gSU7
19/11/202413:59:32GBp386372.80XLONxHaNSU5gSUO
19/11/202413:49:12GBp246373.20XLONxHaNSU5gOLY
19/11/202413:47:32GBp195374.20XLONxHaNSU5gPom
19/11/202413:47:32GBp282374.40XLONxHaNSU5gPoo
19/11/202413:41:06GBp366375.00XLONxHaNSU5g70G
19/11/202413:41:06GBp523375.00XLONxHaNSU5g70N
19/11/202413:24:19GBp116373.80XLONxHaNSU5g09g
19/11/202413:24:19GBp194373.80XLONxHaNSU5g09i
19/11/202413:20:53GBp307374.20XLONxHaNSU5gEbH
19/11/202413:15:42GBp217374.40XLONxHaNSU5gFOx
19/11/202413:12:33GBp70374.80XLONxHaNSU5gDqV
19/11/202413:12:33GBp70374.80XLONxHaNSU5gDtX
19/11/202413:12:33GBp176374.80XLONxHaNSU5gDtZ
19/11/202413:12:31GBp453375.00XLONxHaNSU5gDn$
19/11/202410:39:55GBp212374.40XLONxHaNSU5h6ZB
19/11/202410:39:54GBp362374.60XLONxHaNSU5h6Yi
19/11/202410:39:54GBp516374.80XLONxHaNSU5h6Yk
19/11/202410:24:57GBp145374.80XLONxHaNSU5hFaR
19/11/202410:24:57GBp145374.80XLONxHaNSU5hFaT
19/11/202410:24:55GBp417375.00XLONxHaNSU5hFc8
19/11/202410:14:50GBp271374.00XLONxHaNSU5asrr
19/11/202410:10:11GBp207374.80XLONxHaNSU5aqno
19/11/202410:10:00GBp114375.00XLONxHaNSU5aq$G
19/11/202410:10:00GBp185375.00XLONxHaNSU5aq$I
19/11/202410:10:00GBp673375.00XLONxHaNSU5aq@g
19/11/202410:06:02GBp166374.60XLONxHaNSU5arFo
19/11/202409:52:47GBp246374.20XLONxHaNSU5a@jP
19/11/202409:48:23GBp246373.80XLONxHaNSU5a$R2
19/11/202409:44:01GBp250372.60XLONxHaNSU5azJq
19/11/202409:40:04GBp202373.40XLONxHaNSU5axkH
19/11/202409:40:04GBp289373.60XLONxHaNSU5axkQ
19/11/202409:40:02GBp522373.80XLONxHaNSU5axeD
19/11/202409:34:59GBp89373.60XLONxHaNSU5avaN
19/11/202409:34:59GBp231373.60XLONxHaNSU5avaP
19/11/202409:33:52GBp268373.40XLONxHaNSU5avD2
19/11/202409:29:13GBp236374.40XLONxHaNSU5aaW$
19/11/202409:27:42GBp362374.60XLONxHaNSU5aaHB
19/11/202409:27:23GBp280374.80XLONxHaNSU5aaVC
19/11/202409:27:16GBp56375.00XLONxHaNSU5aaOT
19/11/202409:27:16GBp509375.00XLONxHaNSU5aaOV