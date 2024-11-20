Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components), Application, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MEA cold chain market size is anticipated to reach USD 108.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.6%. Improving the packaging of crops has become essential owing to the expansion of trade over the past few years. As such, the materials used for packaging play a significant role in enhancing the storage life.



Increasing usage of devices such as RFID readers and barcode scanners to streamline inventory and shipping management have enabled service providers to penetrate into the emerging markets. Healthy and innovative packaged foods along with organic products are gaining traction in the market. Additionally, the increasing focus on processing food locally rather than depending on the imports of processed food is also likely to positively impact the segment demand over the projected period. Food producers are laying their focus on importing raw ingredients and manufacturing finished products within the region.



However, the lack of access to adequate transportation infrastructure, confusing rules and regulations, coupled with legal and illegal fees throughout the business process in the African region are anticipated to restrain the market demand. Due to lack of transparency in government regulations, the investments made by cold chain providers across Africa are decreasing.





MEA Cold Chain Market Report Highlights

The storage segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 76.1% in 2024. The pharmaceutical sector has majorly contributed to the growth of the storage segment

The monitoring components segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for real-time monitoring and data analytics capabilities

The fish, meat, and seafood segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for high-quality, fresh, and safe food products

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $108.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. MEA Cold Chain Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. MEA Cold Chain Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. MEA Cold Chain Market, By Type: Key Takeaways

4.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.1. Storage

4.3.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.1.2. Warehouse

4.3.1.3. Refrigerated Containers

4.3.2. Transportation

4.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.2. Road

4.3.2.3. Sea

4.3.2.4. Rail

4.3.2.5. Air

4.3.3. Monitoring Components



Chapter 5. MEA Cold Chain Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. MEA Cold Chain Market, By Application: Key Takeaways

5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Fruits & Vegetables

5.3.2. Dairy

5.3.3. Fish, Meat & Seafood

5.3.4. Processed Food

5.3.5. Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 6. MEA Cold Chain Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. MEA Cold Chain Market: Regional Outlook

6.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Country, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. UAE

6.3.2. Saudi Arabia



Chapter 7. MEA Cold Chain Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.7. Strategy Mapping

7.8. Company Profiles

