Premier Graphene Completes Joint Venture with Leading Technology and Systems Development Company Isatek S.A. de C.V.

EL CENTRO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI), formerly Premier Biomedical Inc., announced today the completion of a joint venture between publicly traded Premier Graphene and Isatek SA de CV and two other parties. With over three decades of operational growth, Isatek SA de CV is at the forefront of technology and systems development in Mexico. Isatek SA de CV is also a pioneer in the development of blockchain technology in Mexico. Founded by Mexican businessman Alfonso Jiménez Pérez, Isatek offered $16 billion dollars in cryptocurrency in 2022 to buy Banamex. Banamex was purchased by Citigroup in August, 2021 for $12.5 billion USD.

Isatek, the creator of the Amero cryptocurrency, is at the technological forefront of creating environmentally responsible cryptocurrencies. The parties to the joint venture are Premier Graphene, Inc., Isatek S.A. de C.V., it’s affiliate Technology Evolution S.A. de C.V. and HGI Industrial Technologies.

As part of the joint venture, HGI Industrial Technologies will issue 10% of its authorized Series A stock to Isatek. Isatek will issue in kind 10% of its authorized Series A stock to HGI.

The purpose and focus of joint venture is four-fold.

1. Isatek will create a cryptocurrency for HGI and possibly Premier to help raise funds for both companies as well as all parties involved.

2. Isatek will partner with HGI and Premier Graphene on all industrial hemp operations and the products derived from the growth of the industrial hemp as well as lease land in key states in Mexico and for Premiers expansion into Latin America

3. Premier Graphene will sell an allotted mining production from Isatek’s mining concessions with all mining sales as a result of the joint venture to be recognized by Premier Graphene this includes Gold, copper ore and silver mines

4. Premier Graphene Inc. will lease 5,000 hectares at a reduced price in the state of Sonora where 2 large deposits of graphite are located, Premier will grow industrial hemp for its graphene production and sublease the land with the graphite deposits for development of high grade graphene in which Premier and ISATEK will profit from a percentage of the graphene processed. Premier will run all administrative processes of said graphite mines.

Pedro Mendez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Graphene commented, “We are thrilled to be able to announce the closing of this joint venture. With Isatek as a joint venture partner, we will be able to leverage their relationships in Mexico and south America as we build our company.”

Alfonso Jiménez Pérez, CEO of Isatek SA de CV, added, “We are excited about this strategic collaboration that combines our strengths with Premier Graphene. At Isatek, we are committed to managing governmental and commercial relations in Mexico, including our alliances with the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of the Navy, as well as clients in Mexico and Latin America. Additionally, we will supply Premier Graphene with our percentage of graphene that is extracted from our graphite mines in Sonora for production of their materials, reinforcing our position in the advanced materials industry. This partnership provides Premier with the opportunity to bring our technological products and graphene to the global market, driving growth and innovation on both sides.”

About ISATEK S.A. de C.V.

Isatek S.A. de C.V. is a pioneer Mexican company that is focused on blockchain technology. Its crypto currency is AMERO, a coin that is backed by gold, silver, copper ore and graphite mines in Mexico as well as real estate including two private islands in the Sea of Cortez and other countries in Latin America.

Isatek has established its Latin America headquarters in El Salvador where cryptocurrency is a legal form of currency. ISATEK is currently opening a crypto trading market in Brazil, Bolivia, El Salvador and Mexico with plans to expand to Colombia, Argentina, Costa Rica and Uruguay.

About Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI):

Premier Graphene and its Mexican affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies LLC created a is proprietary, scalable method to create high-quality, low-cost graphene out of industrial hemp. The Company plans on creating proprietary graphene colloids that can address billion-dollar markets such as the cement industry. The Company also enjoys the capacity to create proprietary best-in-class graphene-enhanced lubricants and epoxies. The Company’s initial roll out will focus on markets that will require small capital expenditures. For example, and in the case of the cement industry, the Company will sell its graphene suspensions to existing multi-national cement manufacturers.

Premier engaged in a holding company reorganization so that the parent company, renamed from “Premier Biomedical Inc.”, has almost no convertible debentures (less than $20,000) outstanding. As a result, the successor issuer public company, Premier Graphene, Inc., has nearly no debt. The predecessor issuer’s debt remains in the original company, now a subsidiary of the publicly traded company. The Company is traded on the OTC Market, in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Premier Graphene, Inc. is in the process of a single corporate action – changing its name with FINRA and thus OTC Markets. Its articles of incorporation prohibit a reverse split. It is involved in the development of sophisticated products utilizing the unique characteristics of graphene, partnering with various related corporations and unrelated corporations.

