QUANT Memecoin Up By Over 20000% in Six Hours on Bitget Wallet

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has listed Quant (QUANT), a new memecoin that has rapidly gained attention in the cryptocurrency market. Added to the platform on the morning of November 20th, the token saw a dramatic price surge of over 20,000% in just six hours, drawing the interest of traders and investors looking to capitalize on the volatility of the memecoin market.

QUANT's rise was unexpected, following its launch by a young individual during a livestream. The creator quickly sold or 'rugged' all of his tokens for a reported profit, leading to controversy. However, the crypto community responded by rallying behind the token, causing it to soar from a market cap of $35K to an all-time high of $80M within just four hours. This rapid price movement underscores the speculative nature and volatility of memecoins, which continue to be a focal point for traders seeking quick returns.

Bitget Wallet offers a range of tools designed to help users navigate the fast-moving memecoin market. Features such as MemeX assist in discovering early-stage projects, while Hot Picks highlights trending tokens. Traders can also use real-time K-line charts to track price fluctuations, access detailed on-chain data, and take advantage of the Instant Swap feature for easy transactions. As a non-custodial wallet solution, Bitget Wallet ensures that users maintain control of their assets while prioritizing privacy and security.

The rise of QUANT highlights both the excitement and risks associated with the memecoin market. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, "The $Quant event serves as a reminder of the volatile and unpredictable nature of memecoins. While they offer significant opportunities for traders, we encourage users to approach such investments with caution and use reliable platforms like Bitget Wallet to make informed decisions in this fast-changing market."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets.

Experience Bitget Wallet Lite and follow Bitget Wallet Lite News for updates.

For more information, visit: Twitter | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31c88f21-fc70-4fa2-904d-6d4805faff83