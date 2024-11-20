electroCore’s Truvaga™ Plus Wins Woman’s World Magazine 50 over 50 Award

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, is proud to announce that its flagship wellness product, Truvaga Plus, has been recognized in the inaugural Woman’s World Magazine 50 over 50 Award. Products were evaluated based on quality, effectiveness, and value, with these awards honoring outstanding products for women over 50. A link to the article can be found here: Woman’s World 50 Over 50 Awards.

“We are thrilled to receive the Woman’s World Magazine 50 over 50 Award for Truvaga Plus,” stated Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore. “This honor highlights our dedication to creating solutions that enhance quality of life by alleviating stress, improving sleep, and sharpening mental focus. We take great pride in Truvaga Plus being recommended by Woman’s World Magazine.”

About Woman’s World Magazine

Woman’s Magazine, published by a360media, is a beloved publication offering diverse content tailored to women’s interests. Known for its engaging and uplifting tone, the magazine covers a wide range of topics, including health, wellness, beauty, fashion, relationships, recipes, and inspirational stories. The magazine reaches a total audience of 5.2 million.

About Truvaga Plus

Truvaga Plus is a revolutionary handheld vagus nerve stimulator that utilizes the company’s proven technology to quickly and gently activate the vagus nerve. It’s designed to work with the body to balance the nervous system to feel calmer, think clearer, and sleep better. Truvaga Plus is intended for general health and wellness purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent any disease.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company’s is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

