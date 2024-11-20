Transom Capital Adds Dana Goldstein to Lead Investor Relations and Marketing

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”) has named Dana Goldstein to the newly created position of Head of Investor Relations and Marketing, where she will play a critical role in deepening and expanding limited partner relationships, as well as strategic marketing initiatives for the firm and its portfolio, as part of Transom’s leadership team.

Goldstein joins Transom at a pivotal moment for the firm, which recently closed its fourth oversubscribed fund and welcomed new institutional limited partners across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Transom has continued to invest in its people, with the addition of eight professionals to its M&A, Operations, and Business Development teams over the last 24 months.

Russ Roenick, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, commented, “Dana is a leader, business builder and an excellent fit for Transom. Her experience, knowledge and creativity are an asset to Transom’s limited partners, employees, and the future of our firm.”

Goldstein joins Transom with nearly two decades of experience building and leading investor relations and capital formation programs at investment firms across the country. Prior to Transom, Goldstein led investor relations for Anthos Capital, a growth-stage investment firm, and LLCP, a middle-market private equity firm, both in Los Angeles. Previously, in New York, she was with Avenue Capital’s investor relations team and worked in Equity Research at Morgan Stanley. Goldstein graduated magna cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in Finance and Management. Dana is a member of the Private Equity Women’s Investor Network (PEWIN) as well as the Los Angeles Women in Institutional Investments Network (WIIIN).

Ken Firtel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added, “Dana builds trust with everyone around her, and we are delighted to welcome her to Transom. She’s well known, highly respected and a great partner. With Fund IV progressing nicely on the back of top-quartile performance of our prior funds, we will continue to add exceptional talent to the team as we build for our future.”

About Transom Capital Group

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm that seeks value-oriented investments in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process, combined with management’s industry expertise, drive improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit: https://transomcap.com/

For More Information Please Contact:

Dana Goldstein, Transom Capital Group, dgoldstein@transomcap.com

Sam Butler, 35thAvenuePartners, sam@35thAvenuePartners.com