Sprout Social Empowers Brands to Unlock New Potential and Boost Competitiveness with Updates to its Suite of AI Solutions

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced several innovations to its product suite that enable marketers to work faster and smarter in the face of tightening budgets and heightened customer expectations. Many of these will be featured in Breaking Ground , Sprout’s quarterly event that keeps customers up to date on the latest product updates and industry trends.

The most recent enhancements to Sprout Social’s suite of human-centered AI solutions seamlessly integrate into a marketer’s daily workflow, helping them elevate their strategies as they’re increasingly faced with the need to do more with less.

Unlocking brand potential with social-first AI: New AI-powered updates help alleviate tedious, time-consuming work so marketers can focus on what’s most important: creative thinking and engaging customers. Generate Posts provides AI-generated post text options based on top-performing content that are written in a brand’s voice. In addition, Generate Subtitles and Generate Translations by AI Assist automate publishing tasks that are important for inclusivity and accessibility, while Smart Categories enable marketers to cut through the clutter and understand the key subjects driving conversations around their brand.

Sprout’s platform is built to meet the needs of the world’s largest brands, providing businesses with solutions to scale their processes while protecting brand reputation. New functionality like PII (personally identifiable information) Masking and Stop Words empowers brands to proactively build and maintain customer trust by setting triggers to hide PII from agents and enabling admins to define a list of words or phrases that will be automatically blocked. Elevating executive reports for maximum impact: Sprout continues to enhance its reporting capabilities to make it even easier for marketers to gain the insights and data they need to make informed decisions and convey the value of their work to leadership. The latest updates bring more data into My Reports from Sprout’s Smart Inbox so that marketers can provide in-depth reports on customer care while allowing users to further customize their reports with functionality-like image uploads.



"We’re committed to leading the AI transformation in social marketing by delivering AI solutions that drive the most value to our users, their organizations and their customers,” said Erika Trautman, Chief Product Officer at Sprout Social. “Our latest enhancements in AI empower marketers to scale their social operations while staying true to their brands and meeting the rising expectations of today’s consumers.”

Learn more about the latest innovations and stay up-to-date on future advancements to Sprout Social’s product here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “intend,” “long-term model,” “may,” “might” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the success, performance, and effect on our business and customers of our product features, our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: we may not be able to sustain our revenue and customer growth rate in the future; price increases have and may continue to negatively impact demand for our products, customer acquisition and retention and reduce the total number of customers or customer additions; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform, our API providers, or certain social media platforms; if we are unable to attract potential customers through unpaid channels, convert this traffic to free trials or convert free trials to paid subscriptions, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; we may be unable to successfully enter new markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable international laws and regulations; we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses or technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions and investments; unstable market and economic conditions, such as recession risks, effects of inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and the impacts of current and potential future bank failures and impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, could adversely impact our business and that of our existing and prospective customers, which may result in reduced demand for our products; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; covenants in our credit agreement may restrict our operations, and if we do not effectively manage our business to comply with these covenants, our financial condition could be adversely impacted; any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely could negatively affect our business; and changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current instability in market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

