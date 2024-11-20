Cameron Funkhouser joins SEDA Expert’s Trade Surveillance Practice

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Cameron Funkhouser joined the firm as Managing Director.

"Cam has outstanding experience in the fields of market surveillance and compliance," said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Cameron Funkhouser is an accomplished financial regulatory leader with over 35 years of experience in his role as Executive Vice President at FINRA. He has a peerless record in developing and implementing comprehensive regulatory programs, conducting high-profile investigations, and using advanced data solutions to improve market surveillance and compliance. Mr. Funkhouser has designed and managed large-scale regulatory programs overseeing registered broker-dealers and trading activities on the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Cameron served as Executive Vice President in the Office of Fraud Detection and Market Intelligence at FINRA, where he was instrumental in developing and implementing a strategic plan that encompassed key units such as Insider Trading and Fraud Surveillance, the Complaint Center, and the Whistleblower Program. His leadership extended to a dedicated team of over 150 professionals responsible for conducting market surveillance, complaint intake, and investigative activities.

His extensive experience includes conducting thorough investigations and compliance reviews involving registered broker-dealers, investment advisors, and corporate personnel. As a pioneer in big data engineering solutions, Cameron successfully leveraged his market surveillance and investigative expertise to enhance FINRA’s core regulatory technology, thereby improving the organization’s capacity to monitor trading activities on major exchanges like the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Throughout his tenure, Cameron led numerous high-profile investigations involving insider trading, market manipulation, and various securities law violations. His role as a trusted advisor to law firms, corporate executives, and board members reflects his profound understanding of compliance challenges and his ability to provide strategic guidance on navigating regulatory inquiries and mandated undertakings.

Cameron holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from George Mason University - Antonin Scalia Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Georgetown University. Retired from FINRA since May 2020, he looks forward to sharing his expertise through consulting, expert witness engagements, training, and financial industry compliance assessments.

About SEDA Experts LLC

