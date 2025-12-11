Marc Steckel Joins SEDA, Bringing Expertise in Bank Supervision, Deposit Insurance, and Large-Bank Resolution

New York, NY, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Marc Steckel joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Marc has very impressive credentials at both the FDIC and the FHFA,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Marc Steckel has more than 32 years of regulatory experience at the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), spanning roles in bank supervision, deposit insurance fund management, and large-bank resolution.

Mr. Steckel spent 27 years with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where he held roles including Deputy Director, Corporate Expert, Associate Director, Capital Markets Specialist, and Examiner. During his tenure he led the capital markets examination support section, the deposit insurance pricing and fund management group, and the development of the FDIC large bank resolution function. As Deputy Director in the Division of Resolutions and Receiverships he established a group to manage Dodd Frank Act implementation and to enhance large bank resolution capabilities.

His work included leading two major rulemaking processes on deposit and Qualified Financial Contract claims determinations and establishing the related program and transactional capabilities. As Associate Director in the Division of Insurance and Research he administered the FDIC’s risk-based assessment system and managed the deposit insurance fund during a period of heightened failure activity and strained resources. Earlier in his career he served as a Capital Markets Specialist and Examiner, participating in 48 examinations of banks of varying size and complexity and contributing to FFIEC examiner training programs as well as international supervisory training.

Most recently, Marc served as Associate Director in the FHFA Division of Conservatorship Oversight and Readiness, where he led the development of the agency’s readiness to use receivership authority and was part of the group responsible for managing the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac conservatorships. He was recruited to establish a receivership administration program focused on the capabilities needed for an exit from conservatorship via receivership or recap and release. In this role he hired and led a group responsible for the resolution planning process, contracted with outside experts in insolvency administration and distressed restructuring, and worked closely with staff at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to identify and address likely challenges associated with exiting conservatorship.

Marc holds the NACD Directorship Certification, the CFA designation, and an Executive Certificate from Harvard Kennedy School. He earned a B.S. from Bloomsburg University and serves as Chair of the Risk Committee at Bank CMG and of the Audit Committee at the Bloomsburg University Foundation Board.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.