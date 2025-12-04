SEDA Expands Bankruptcy and Restructuring Expertise with the Addition of David Sabath

New York, NY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY, December 4, 2025 - SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that David Sabath joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are excited to continue the build-out of our bankruptcy and restructuring practice with the addition of David,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

David Sabath is an expert in bankruptcy and restructuring with over 30 years of experience in distressed investing. His background includes leading and building asset management businesses, analyzing and trading across asset classes, and managing portfolios through major market dislocations.

Mr. Sabath co-founded Latigo Partners, a hedge fund focused on distressed and event-driven credit strategies, which he launched in 2005. Over 15 years, he built and managed a $1 billion AUM platform with 20 employees, investing successfully through major market dislocations, including the global financial crisis and the 2015 commodity downturn. Latigo Partners was sold to Pretium Partners in 2020.

Following the acquisition, Mr. Sabath served as Senior Managing Director at Pretium and sat on both the Executive Committee and the Credit Investment Committee. He co-headed the Corporate Opportunistic Investing and Distressed platform and invested across the credit spectrum, including investment grade, high yield, leveraged loans, and distressed securities, deploying capital dynamically through a range of market environments, including during the COVID-19 disruption.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Sabath held senior roles at major financial institutions. At JPMorgan, he served as Managing Director in the Proprietary Positioning Business, leading the North America credit investing team and managing a portfolio spanning long/short credit, relative-value and, distressed strategies. At Goldman Sachs, he was Head of Distressed Loan Research, managing the research team, deploying capital, advising clients on distressed opportunities, and speaking at industry events such as the Milken Conference.

He began his investing career at Highbridge Capital as its first distressed analyst and previously served as Portfolio Manager at Chase Manhattan Bank, leading loan restructurings and investing in distressed securities. He started his career at KPMG as a Senior Tax Accountant (CPA).

He holds an MBA from Northwestern University and a B.S. in Accountancy from the University of Missouri.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.