SEDA Expands Trading and Investing Expertise with the Addition of Kenneth Tananbaum

New York, NY, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Kenneth Tananbaum joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Kenneth has a wealth of experience as a trader and an investor in complex securities,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Kenneth Tananbaum has over 35 years of experience in trading and investing, with deep experience in derivatives, convertible securities, and capital structure strategies. His work includes managing money for third-party investors through multiple market cycles, including periods of market stress.

Most recently, Kenneth served as a Portfolio Manager and member of the Board of Managers at Norcap Investment Management. He co-managed absolute return hedge funds focused primarily on listed S&P 500 options and was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the firm’s operations as one of three board members. In addition, he was involved in raising new investor capital and launched a dedicated fund for European investors, leveraging long-standing institutional relationships.

Before Norcap, Kenneth founded and served as General Partner of Tugar Capital Management, where he allocated capital across strategies including convertible arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, special situations, and hedged equity options. Under his leadership, the firm delivered consistent performance both before and after the 2008 financial crisis. He managed all investment and business decisions and led a team of five professionals.

Earlier in his career, Kenneth co-founded Arbitex Asset Management and served as Chief Investment Officer. He led a team of twelve investment professionals and was instrumental in growing assets under management from $20 million to $1.3 billion through strong performance and active engagement with U.S. and European investors. The firm’s investment approach combined convertible arbitrage with equity and fixed income strategies.

Kenneth has also held senior roles at Palisade Capital Management, where he managed dynamically hedged convertible securities portfolios, and at HBK Investments as Vice President, trading Asian convertible bonds and warrants. He began his career as an equity options market maker at O’Connor & Associates, developing deep expertise in derivatives pricing and risk management.

Kenneth holds a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Yale University, where he wrote his senior thesis under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller and Yale Chief Investment Officer David Swensen.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.