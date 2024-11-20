PERDUE® Unveils the Chiclucken, the Ultimate Thanksgiving Feast for Chicken Lovers

Salisbury, MD, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step aside turkeys. This Thanksgiving, chicken is the poultry of choice for those looking for something more memorable. PERDUE®, the number-one fresh chicken brand in the U.S., is introducing a new Thanksgiving recipe – the Chiclucken – that tests the limits of how many types of chicken can be enjoyed within a single holiday dish.

The Chiclucken features five layers of tender, juicy PERDUE chicken and pushes the limits of culinary arts. You may not remember the last holiday dish you had, but you will definitely remember your first Chiclucken. It starts with an herbed chicken nugget stuffing nestled against hickory-smoked chicken strips, resting between chicken “chorizo” butter and chicken cordon bleu dip – all inside a whole chicken.

“PERDUE created the Chiclucken to meet the growing demand for unique and playful spins on classic holiday dishes,” said David Zucker, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer for Perdue. “It brings all the beloved flavors of Thanksgiving into one beautiful, easy-to-serve chicken dish that’s both delicious and highly shareable. We think it will appeal especially to hosts who are a little more daring and open to redefining traditions.”

Serving the Chiclucken at your holiday meal will delight your guests, especially younger consumers who are less likely to enjoy or even eat, turkey. According to a 2023 Mintel survey, 86% of Gen Z respondents say they’ve eaten chicken in the past 6 months while 63% have said the same about turkey. And, according to a National Chicken Council survey , around half of Americans who eat chicken at all say they’d prefer chicken to ham (52%) and turkey (49%) at a holiday meal, and more than half (57%) would eat chicken wings as part of their Thanksgiving dinner.

The full Chiclucken recipe can be found at TheChiclucken.com, and incorporates five of PERDUE’s most beloved chicken varieties, including:

About PERDUE®



The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.Perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms



We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

