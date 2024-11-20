Qualifacts and Healing House Partner to Enhance Care Delivery

Nashville, Tenn. & Kansas City, MO., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced a new partnership with Healing House, a prominent substance use disorder treatment provider located in Kansas City, MO. They offer a range of services to help individuals achieve and maintain long-term sobriety including, treatment and recovery support, recovery housing and education and employment.

Healing House selected Qualifacts’ InSync EHR to optimize administrative and clinical workflows, advance service delivery, and enhance client outcomes. The practice also adopted Qualifacts’ fully outsourced revenue cycle management services (RCMS+) to optimize its billing operations.

Michael Liimatta, COO with Healing House, stated, “We’re excited to partner with Qualifacts to elevate our care delivery, expand our outpatient and recovery services, and meet our multiple funders' reporting needs. InSync’s user-friendly interface and integrated capabilities will empower us to provide more effective client care and generate valuable insights to inform our strategic decisions.”

Jeremiah Hall, HR Manager / Data Manager with Healing House, added, “We’re confident that InSync will help us achieve greater efficiency and accuracy in our billing and payment processes. The configurable reporting capabilities will be instrumental in tracking our performance and making data-driven decisions. We're eager to leverage Qualifacts' expertise to fully utilize this system's potential.”

Anna Searcy, Program Compliance Manager at Healing House, shared, “We were immediately impressed by InSync’s configurable documentation, reporting capabilities, and client engagement portal. Clients can now log into the portal and sign forms, documents, etc. which was something that we didn’t have before. With this solution, we can work smarter, not harder, and ensure that our billing processes are accurate and efficient. We’re excited to leverage the power of this technology to improve our overall operations.”

Josh Schoeller, Qualifacts CEO said, “We’re honored to partner with Healing House and support their mission of providing high-quality care to individuals struggling with substance use disorders. InSync and RCMS+ will empower Healing House to provide exceptional client care and make data-driven decisions to ensure their sustainability and growth.”

ABOUT HEALING HOUSE

Healing House Kansas City has been a beacon of hope for individuals seeking recovery from substance use disorders since 2002. With a commitment to providing comprehensive care, including recovery housing and support services, Healing House has helped thousands of people rebuild their lives.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.