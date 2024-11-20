Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards $1.4 Million in Grants for 2024

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in grants for 2024. During its current fall/winter grant cycle, the Foundation will distribute $750,000 in grants to more than 250 nonprofit organizations across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. Additionally, the Foundation provided more than $675,000 to more than 250 organizations during its spring/summer grant cycle earlier in the year. All the grants support community feeding partners’ efforts to nourish neighbors experiencing hunger and provide nutritional education to their communities. Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has distributed more than $19.6 million.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Adam Bass, Vice President of Pricing, Food Lion, and President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. “Through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we are committed to ensuring our neighbors and their families receive the nourishment they deserve. We invest in these partnerships by awarding grants that improve access to nutritious food and offer education programs, making a real difference in people’s lives.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation focuses on fighting child hunger and helping partner organizations increase their fresh capacity so families can put nutritious meals on their tables. The goal of the Foundation’s grant funding is to support local organizations as they tackle food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles through nutritional education initiatives.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. The grant application deadline for the spring/summer cycle is March 13, 2025, and can be found online. Grants will be awarded in July. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if affiliated with Feeding America or the United Way. Organizations are eligible to apply for grants every 12 months.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $19.6 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds-charitable-foundation.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c935ed-6980-4c61-98a6-1db4b6bc2eae