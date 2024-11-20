Upstream Bioprocessing Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034 - Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth in Biopharma Manufacturing with Rising Demand for Affordable Biologics

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upstream Bioprocessing Market by Product, by Workflow, by Use Type, by Mode, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.
The global upstream bioprocessing market accounted for USD 24.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 105.30 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 14.32% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The factors that will propel the market growth are the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, the biotechnology industry's rapid expansion, technological advancements in upstream bioprocessing, rising R&D expenditures by biopharmaceutical companies, and an increased emphasis on personalized medicine.
The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising biopharmaceutical demand, the biotechnology industry's rapid expansion, advancements in upstream bioprocessing technology, rising R&D expenditures by biopharmaceutical companies, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. For instance, in October 2023, Getinge declared that it would buy all of Purity New England, Inc.'s shares. Leading the industry in single-use technologies for bioprocessing applications is Purity New England Inc.
North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key biopharmaceutical companies, well-established research infrastructure, and supportive regulatory environment. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for affordable biologics. For instance, in June 2023, Cytiva and Culture Biosciences worked together to deliver cutting-edge upstream bioprocessing solutions that guarantee the use of digitalization and an in-silicon approach, as well as virtual monitoring with control experiments. It is expected that this partnership will increase the use of digital technologies in bioprocessing to enable flexible, quick, and economical scaling.
By product, the bioreactors/fermenters segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to the growing interest in biopharmaceuticals and the use of cutting-edge bioprocessing techniques. For instance, PIF established Lifera, a CDMO in Saudi Arabia, in June 2023 to promote indigenous biomanufacturing, focusing on vaccines, insulins, plasma therapies, mAbs, CGTs, and small compounds. Additionally, the cell culture products segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding biopharmaceutical industry and the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.
By workflow, the cell culture segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell-based therapies. For instance, GE Healthcare introduced its new AKTA kestron bioprocess chromatography system in January 2024, which offers enhanced flexibility and efficiency for protein purification - a critical step in upstream bioprocessing. Additionally, the media preparation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for cell culture media in biopharmaceutical production and research activities.
By use type, the multi-use systems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to their established presence and cost-effectiveness for large-scale bioproduction. For instance, Danaher Corporation partnered with WuXi AppTec, a top contract manufacturing organization (CMO), in May 2024 to offer integrated upstream and downstream bioprocessing solutions for clients in the biopharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the single-use segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages of flexibility, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and cost-effectiveness in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
By mode, the in-house segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to the need for greater control, customization, and proprietary processes by biopharmaceutical companies. For instance, Merck KGaA introduced Ultimus, a single-use process container film, in April 2023 to offer better strength and resistance to leaks in single-use assemblies. Additionally, the outsourced segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of outsourcing bioprocessing activities for cost-effectiveness and flexibility.
By end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for biologics and the expansion of their production capacities. For instance, in May 2024, Danaher Corporation teamed up with top contract manufacturing organization (CMO) WuXi AppTec to offer comprehensive upstream and downstream bioprocessing solutions to clients in the biopharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the academic and research institutes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased funding, collaborations, and emphasis on biotechnological research and development.
Report Scope
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Period: 2024-2034
Study Coverage
- Market Forecast by Product, Workflow, Use Type, Mode, and End-user
- Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
- Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- Danaher Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- MilliporeSigma
- Eppendorf AG
- Pall Corporation
- Corning Incorporated
- Repligen Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Applikon Biotechnology B.V.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Bioreactors/Fermenters
- Cell Culture Products
- Filters
- Bioreactors Accessories
- Bags & Containers
- Others
Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Workflow 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Media Preparation
- Cell Culture
- Cell Separation
Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Use Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Multi-use
- Single-use
Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Mode 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- In-house
- Outsourced
Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
- Academic and Research Institutes
Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2023-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$24.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$105.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
