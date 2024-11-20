Solutions30 announces Thomas Kremer as new Supervisory Board Chair and Pascale Mourvillier as new Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee Chair

Solutions30, a European leader in rapid-response field services for the telecommunications, energy and IT sectors, today announces significant changes to the leadership of its Supervisory Board and Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, reflecting the Group’s ongoing commitment to strong corporate governance and strategic oversight.

Thomas Kremer appointed Chair of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Kremer has been appointed as Chair of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Alexander Sator. A member of the Supervisory Board since 2022, Thomas Kremer serves as well on the Strategy and ESG Committee and the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee. In addition, he was appointed as new member of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee. Thomas Kremer has extensive expertise in corporate governance. Having previously held executive positions with Deutsche Telekom AG, his leadership is proven. Thomas Kremer brings deep knowledge of the German telecommunications market, which will be instrumental in supporting Solutions30’s strategy in Germany, a key market for the Group’s ongoing development.

Alexander Sator will continue to serve as a member of the Supervisory Board and will retain his role as Chair of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee, ensuring stability and continuity in key governance functions.

“I am looking forward to my new role as Chair of the Supervisory Board at Solutions30.” said Thomas Kremer. ‘’Building on the existing robust foundations I will work closely with the Supervisory Board and the management team to strongly drive forward the Group’s strategic objectives with the aim of restoring lasting value for our shareholders. I heartedly thank Alexander Sator for chairing the Supervisory Board for over six years.”

Pascale Mourvillier appointed Chair of the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee

Pascale Mourvillier has been appointed as the new Chair of the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee, succeeding Yves Kerveillant, who will remain a valued member of this committee. The three members of the Committee will continue to work closely together, as they have over the past two years, leveraging their diverse experiences and competencies.

Pascale Mourvillier, member of the Supervisory Board, the Strategy and ESG Committee, and the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee since 2021, brings outstanding expertise in financial reporting and corporate governance. Her deep knowledge and experience make her ideally suited to lead the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and drive its critical responsibilities forward, as Solutions30 remains committed to bolstering its governance framework and enhancing oversight in risk management and audit processes.

Pascale Mourvillier declared: “I am thankful for the privilege to lead the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee. In today’s complex business environment, ensuring strong governance and effective risk management is essential. I thank Yves Kerveillant for all the work done and I look forward to continue working closely with the members of the Committee to support Solutions30 in building solid foundations for long-term growth.”









Upcoming events

CIC Forum (Virtual Day) - November 21, 2024

2024 Q4 Revenue - January 29, 2025





