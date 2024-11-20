Alstom S.A.: Alstom implements a liquidity contracts on its share

20 November 2024 – Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares (ISIN Code: FR0010220475) with Rothschild Martin Maurel, within the framework of the regulations in force, and in particular AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.

The purpose of this agreement is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to act as a market maker for Alstom shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris in order to promote the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of the listing of Alstom shares.

To implement this contract, 18,000,000 euros have been allocated to the liquidity account.

This contract will take effect from November 21st 2024 and has an initial term of 12 months, renewable by tacit agreement for successive periods of 12 months.

This agreement may be suspended in the cases provided for in article 5 of chapter II of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It may also be suspended at Alstom's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares carrying voting rights prior to a general meeting or the counting of shares carrying dividend rights prior to detachment of the coupon, for a period defined by Alstom.

About Alstom Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, Signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

