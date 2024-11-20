EarthCam Introduces Project Scheduling for its Jobsite Camera Platform at Procore Groundbreak

Denver, CO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content, and services, today announced new visual data capabilities for Procore at Groundbreak, a leading construction industry conference. EarthCam is Procore’s number-one site camera partner, and its new advancements include live video combined with Procore’s Schedule to create a unique one-stop view of progress in the context of key project milestones.

The Schedule integration enables clients to link Procore schedule data directly into EarthCam content, producing dynamic visual reports that merge high-quality site imagery with current and upcoming tasks. This simple, yet powerful combination creates extremely valuable insights that increase ROI, while helping teams verify progress.

“The link between EarthCam and Procore has been beautiful,” said Jon Hegarty, regional construction director at Five Guys Burgers & Fries. “The fact that we can create a one-stop shop and easily access the EarthCam from Procore through the apps - it's been a great tool for us as a team to centralize all the information and provide these resources to our general contractors.”

Clients can confirm that key milestones are met and potential delays are identified early by automatically synchronizing visual content with project timelines and highlighting critical path tasks. Tasks are displayed as visual overlays with a time-date stamp in both live images and archived photos.

“Right there on the screen is not only the weather and the date, you now have the option to load the current schedule, and you can see what’s going on,” said Adam Elliott, superintendent at MEC general contractors. “It lends itself to new ways of managing construction sites and overseeing.”

EarthCam is also launching a new integration with Procore’s Maps feature that gives easy access to geolocated, live imagery throughout the platform. EarthCam’s real-time images are now an integral part of map views for all active projects. Geographic metadata from EarthCam’s images is added to Daily Logs, Observations, Photo Album and Inspections entries.

Procore users will also benefit from EarthCam’s recently announced Air Health, which combines high-quality images with a certified air quality sensor to report on environmental conditions and pollutants for interior projects. Automated Observations are recorded in Procore’s Daily Logs relating to dust, chemicals or VOCs.

EarthCam’s Control Center continues to be the software of choice for project documentation, promotion, safety, and jobsite security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and reality capture services to make construction management more efficient with powerful visual data.

To see EarthCam’s eighth generation Procore integration in action, visit EarthCam’s exhibit #108 at Procore Groundbreak or EarthCam.net/procore. Virtual meetings with EarthCam during Groundbreak can be requested at EarthCam.net/groundbreak/virtual.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, Michie Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, five FIFA stadiums in Qatar, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum, and the George Washington Bridge.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at EarthCam.net

