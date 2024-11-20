All about PulseDeFi’s lightning fast MiniApp as Solana launch approaches

Madrid, Spain, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse has been running an airdrop competition since August which had over 5000 users completing tasks excited for the lightning fast mini app launch alongside first stellar pump fun launch of a token of this kind.

Now, the long anticipated launch date is arriving fast and we are here to dive deep into Pulse DeFi before you have the opportunity to buy it on Pumpfun and then Raydium

What is Pulse?

A mini app enabling you to trade on Telegram Without Compromising Performance

Experience lightning-fast trades and unparalleled precision—all from the convenience of your Telegram app.

Introducing Pulse DeFi Bot:

Pulse DeFi Bot leverages Telegram's Mini App technology to deliver a seamless and powerful trading experience directly within the Telegram platform. As Telegram's user base continues to grow, Pulse DeFi Bot empowers users with tools to trade, manage portfolios, and protect investments—all in one place.

https://t.me/PulseDefiBot

Features:

Wallet: Create a wallet in app seamlessly, or import your own wallet to utilize Pulse.

Track your portfolio's performance as well as the individual performance of your trades and snipes.

All you need to do is set the maximum you're willing to spend on a snipe, and we'll handle the rest.

All you need to do is set the maximum you're willing to spend on a snipe, and we'll handle the rest. Copytrading: Copytrade whales, influencers and friends to succeed together.

Protect your investment from malicious developers with our partner's Anti-Rug feature.

Protect your investment from malicious developers with our partner's Anti-Rug feature. Multi-Wallet functionality: Integrate multiple wallets at once with our planned multi wallet feature.

Secure your bag with buy and sell orders based on marketcap or profit and loss.

Charting:

Well known charting integration.

24/7 Support:

Our support team is always available in our telegram

Join the Future of Trading Today

Start trading smarter and faster with Pulse DeFi Bot.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.