Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Olympus, Boston Scientific, Pentax Medical, Fujifilm, Karl Storz, Stryker, Medtronic, Ambu and Steris

The Europe disposable endoscopes market size is estimated to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.73% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing cases of cross-contamination complications due to the use of reusable endoscopes are driving the adoption of single-use endoscopic devices. In addition, the growing number of chronic and respiratory diseases in Europe and the shortage of medical staff for cleaning and disinfecting reusable endoscopes in between the surgical procedures drive the market for disposable endoscopes. For instance, a study published in the European Respiratory journal in 2021 stated that about 36.6 million Europeans are having COPD and the number will be increased to 49.5 million by 2050. Furthermore, the risk associated with reusable endoscopes such as clogging, leakage, and the chance of contamination due to the tedious sterilization process is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.







Reusable endoscopes are the potential source of disease transmission. While the disposable bronchoscope could decrease the risk of cross-contamination, increase safety and efficiency, and can be used with limited resources. In addition, increasing recommendations by most respiratory societies to use disposable bronchoscopes during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is accelerating the growth of the segment. Moreover, the ENT endoscopy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the high preference for the use of disposable endoscopic devices to limit the chances of infection during the ear, nose, and throat diagnostic procedures.



The hospitals end-use segment is expected to register a significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing patient preference for hospitals to diagnose and treat their chronic diseases. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and low-cost surgical procedures provided by the government hospitals are expected to boost the segment growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of disposable endoscopic devices and the growing number of private and government hospitals with endoscopic procedure facilities are supporting the growth of the segment. The clinics segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of single-use endoscopes in clinics for better patient engagement with low cross-contamination chances, quick recovery time, and lower post-procedural complications.



Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Highlights

The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the growing number of chronic and respiratory diseases, the shortage of medical staff, and the increasing adoption of single-use endoscopic devices in healthcare institutions in the region

The Laparoscopes segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions that require surgical intervention, such as obesity, appendicitis, gallbladder diseases, pelvic inflammatory disease, and cancers

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment is anticipated to reister significant growth, owing to the increasing adoption of disposable endoscopic devices and the growing number of private and government hospitals with endoscopic procedure facilities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $777.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1210 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Europe





