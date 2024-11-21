EU Animal Feed and Feed Additives Regulatory Update on USA and China Training Course: Hear from Food FSA and the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) (ONLINE EVENT: December 2-3, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Regulatory Update on Animal Feed and Feed Additives in the EU (European Union), USA and China Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Meeting regulatory requirements for feed and feed additives in the EU and other key markets such as China and the USA are major challenges for businesses in the field of animal nutrition. In this, two-day course, split over two half-days, you will hear the latest requirements from both the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) and you from key personnel from knoell China and Argenta US and EU.

Benefits of attending

Hear from the FSA on feed additives as a regulated product, wider animal feed and the associated legislation and landscape

Gain an overview of the EFSA's latest authorisation process for feed additives and the role of theEFSA/FEEDAP Panel

Explore the assessment of safety and efficacy of feed additives

Look at the latest guidance documents

Learn the US FDA approaches to the regulation of nutritional products for animals

Cover the legal framework for feed additives in China

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Please note: timings differ for each day:

Day 1

12:30-16:30 UK (London) (UTC+00)

Day 2

08:30-12:00 UK (London) (UTC+00)

Who Should Attend:

Regulatory

Business development

Feed business operators

Strategic marketing managers

Registration managers

Product managers

R&D scientists

Project managers

Senior managers seeking a 'snapshot' of current regulatory trends and challenges in feeds and feed additives in Europe, China and the USA



Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Current EFSA authorisation process

Overview of the authorisation process for feed additives

The role of EFSA/FEEDAP Panel

The assessment of safety and efficacy of feed additives

Guidance documents

Latest FSA guidance

Background to the FSA and wider regulatory landscape, including for animal feed

Feed additives as regulated products

US regulatory requirements

Overview of animal food regulation and requirements in the United States

Responsible regulatory authorities

Applicable regulations

Approval process and requirements for ingredients (including common foods, defined ingredients, GRAS, food additives, drugs, and zootechnical animal food substances)

Other requirements for animal food products (including labeling, facility registration, cGMP, hazard analysis, and risk based preventive controls)

Day 2

Chinese regulatory requirements

Definition of feed additives

Market status of feed additives in China

Regulatory framework

Registration for imported feed additives

EU regulatory requirements

Introduction & registration of feed additives

Feed and feed additive products in the EU: definitions, classification and claims

The role of the EU and comitology

EFSA's risk assessment of feed additives & role of EURL

Key updates in 2024: new efficacy guidance, transparency regulation, nanoparticles, whole genome sequencing and UK and renewal

What's coming in 2025?

Speakers

Jaume Galobart

EFSA

Dr Jaume Galobart is a veterinarian with a PhD in Animal nutrition. He is currently a Senior Scientific Officer in the FEEDCO unit of the European Food Safety Authority. He has over 20 years experience in the assessment of feed additives and the development of guidance documents. He is the coordinator of the FEEDAP Panel of EFSA, where he has also coordinated many of its working groups.

Bi Jun

knoell

Bi Jun is a pharmaceutical expert with more than 10 years of experience in health product development and registration in China. Currently in Knoell Shanghai, he is mainly responsible for regulatory support and the registration of pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging materials for human drugs (DMF), Biocides, feed/feed additives and veterinary drugs.

Heather Sedlacek

Argenta

Heather Sedlacek is the Regulatory Affairs Manager at Argenta Kansas, bringing over 20 years of experience in the animal drug industry. She is a veterinarian with a master's degree in veterinary biomedical science and a graduate certificate in Animal Health Regulatory Affairs. Heather specializes in strategic regulatory guidance for both pre-approval and post-approval stages of animal drugs, including pioneer and generic drugs, as well as animal feeds. She also serves as the Regulatory Affairs Advocate and Legislative Action Subgroup Chair for the Generic Animal Drug Alliance (GADA) and is the Alternate Affiliate Representative to the Animal Health Institute (AHI) Veterinary Biologics Section Steering Committee.

Andrew Bell

Argenta

Dr. Andrew Bell is dedicated to ensuring regulatory excellence and compliance, leveraging his scientific expertise to effectively navigate the complex regulatory landscape. He has a solid background in regulatory affairs and a decade of experience in analytical microbiology. Andrew's experience is supported by a PhD in Microbiology, which laid the foundation for his success in both analytical and regulatory disciplines. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the feed additives and novel food industries, supporting clients in their feed additive applications from project inception through study design, dossier submission, and EU authorisation.

Flavia De Marta

Argenta

Flavia De Marta has extensive experience guiding organizations through the complex process of obtaining EU approval for feed additives. In her previous roles, Flavia served as a key liaison between her organization, EFSA, and the European Commission (EC). She prepared regulatory dossiers, navigated regulatory changes, collaborated closely with R&D teams to ensure EFSA-compliant data packages, and supported global registrations. Flavia is passionate about the intersection of regulatory affairs and helping companies achieve approval. She brings this enthusiasm to her current role as Business Development Manager for Argenta Barcelona.

Yang Zheng

Knoell

