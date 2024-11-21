Biz2Credit’s 2024 Top Small Business Industry Study Finds Manufacturing Leads Other Sectors in Most Financial Measures

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit’s 2024 Top Small Business Industries Study released today identified Manufacturing as the top industry for small businesses. The study found that Manufacturing companies achieved the highest average revenue ($1,211,760), the highest average credit scores (676), and had the longest established businesses (oldest average age of business, 8.8 years). In other sectors:

Healthcare & Social Assistance had the highest funding approval rate (46%),

Retail Trade received the highest volume of funding (20%), and

Information Technology secured the highest average funding amount ($98,311).



“A combination of a steady economy and government incentives have helped boost domestic manufacturing, which led three categories our study analyzed,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance. “Laws such as the CHIPS Act and the Infrastructure Act have provided financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing, particularly in technology, which has helped small manufacturers.”

Biz2Credit, a leading online funding provider for small businesses, analyzed the financial performance of over 90,000 applications submitted through its online funding platform between January 2023 to December 2023 The six key metrics measured for each industry were:

Annual Revenue Approval Rate for Business Loans Average Funded Amounts Business Owners’ Credit Scores Volume of Funding Age of Business Operating Expenses



Key Findings:

Manufacturing was the industry with the highest average revenue ($1,211,760), followed by

was the industry with the ($1,211,760), followed by Administrative and Support and Waste Management ($1.1M), and Wholesale Trade ($1.1M).

Healthcare & Social Assistance had the highest approval rate for all financing applications at 46%, followed by Accommodation & Food Services (43%), and Retail Trade (35%).

had the for all financing applications at 46%, followed by Accommodation & Food Services (43%), and Retail Trade (35%). Information Technology ($98,311) was the sector with the highest average funding amount , followed by Administrative and Support, and Waste Management ($97K).

($98,311) was the sector with the , followed by Administrative and Support, and Waste Management ($97K). Manufacturing business owners had the highest average credit score (676), followed by IT (674), and Real Estate/Rental and Leasing (671).

business owners had (676), followed by IT (674), and Real Estate/Rental and Leasing (671). The industry with the highest volume of funding was Retail Trade (20%) followed by Accommodation and Food Services (16.6%), and Healthcare and Social Assistance (14.8%).

was (20%) followed by Accommodation and Food Services (16.6%), and Healthcare and Social Assistance (14.8%). Manufacturing (8.8 years) was the most established industry on average, followed by IT (7 years), and Healthcare and Social Assistance (7 years).



Charts

Top 5 Industries: Average Annual Revenue

Rank Industry 2023 2024 $ Change 1 Manufacturing $865K $1.2M +$335K 2 Administrative and Support and Waste Management $644K $1.1M +$456K 3 Wholesale Trade $900K $1.1M +$200K 4 Healthcare and Social Assistance $662K $943K +$281K 5 Accommodation and Food Services $665K $930K +$265K



Top 5 Industries: Approval Rates by Industry

Rank Industry 2023 2024 % Change 1 Healthcare and Social Assistance 37% 46% +9% 2 Accommodation and Food Services 37% 43% +6% 3 Retail Trade 30% 35% +5% 4 Wholesale Trade 31% 34% +3% 5 Professional, Scientific & Tech Service 29% 32% +3%



Top 5 Industries: Average Funded Amount

Rank Top Industries 2023 2024 $ Change 1 Information Technology $100K $98K -$2K 2 Administrative and Support and Waste Management $65K $97K +$32K 3 Wholesale Trade $ 108K $89K -$19K 4 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting $63K $88K +$17K 5 Retail Trade $84K $88K +$4K



Top 5 Industries: Credit Score

Rank Top Industries 2023 2024 Score

Change 1 Manufacturing 665 676 +11 2 Information Technology 669 674 +5 3 Real Estate, Rental & Leasing 662 671 +9 4 Wholesale Trade 658 665 +7 5 Healthcare and Social Assistance 643 662 +19



Top 5 Industries: Volume of Funding

Rank Top Industries 2023 2024 % Change 1 Retail Trade 24.8 % 20% -4.8% 2 Accommodation and Food Services 15.7% 16.6% +.9% 3 Healthcare and Social Assistance 10.6% 14.8% +4.2% 4 Construction 12% 8.4% -3.6% 5 Other Services (except Public Administration) 7.3% 7.1% -0.2%



Top 5 Industries: Age of Business (Most Mature)

Rank Industry Age of Business 1 Manufacturing 8.8 years 2 Information Technology 7 years 3 Healthcare & Social Assistance 7 years 4 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting 7 years 5 Administrative and Support and Waste Management 7 years



To provide more current insights into the direction small businesses are headed, Biz2Credit also examined additional data from January – June 2024. Six-month findings were:

Wholesale Trade had the highest average revenue ($1,345,157).

had the ($1,345,157). Healthcare & Social Assistance had the highest approval rate (43%).

had the (43%). Information Technology had the highest average funded amount ($131,480).

had the ($131,480). Wholesale Trade had the highest average credit score of 669.

had the of 669. Retail Trade had the highest volume of funding, contributing 20.3% of the overall funding.



“Healthcare, a steady industry in this economy, had the highest approval rate, while IT had the highest funded amounts. These are industries that did well throughout the past year and a half,” Arora added. “Retail is another industry that rebounded well since the pandemic, so it is little surprise that retail had the highest volume of funding.”

“These are industries that are poised to continue doing well as the new Trump administration, with its focus on the economy, takes over in January,” Arora added.

To view Biz2Credit’s Top Small Business Industries Study results, click here.

Methodology

Biz2Credit, a leading online funding provider for small businesses, analyzed the financial performance of over 90,000 applications submitted through its online funding platform between January 2023 to December 2023. The analysis also incorporated data from January 2024 to June 2024, highlighting emerging trends and providing a more current understanding of the directions taking shape. The report covers small businesses across the country, from start-ups to established

companies. The objective of the study is to identify the top industries for small businesses during the preceding year and to measure the performance of businesses based on their industry affiliation.

