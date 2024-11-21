Discover the AQUA (Aquarius) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that AQUA (Aquarius) will be listed on XT Exchange. The AQUA/USDC trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (DeFi). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 09:00 on November 21, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on November 21, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 09:00 on November 22, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on November 22, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on November 23, 2024 (UTC)



About AQUA (Aquarius)

AQUA is the liquidity layer driving market-making and liquidity provision on Stellar’s decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market makers (AMMs). Since its launch in 2021, Aquarius has provided incentives to enhance Stellar's liquidity infrastructure, enabling efficient asset swaps and trading activities.

In 2024, Aquarius expanded its capabilities by integrating Stellar’s new smart contract layer, Soroban, enabling the creation of Aquarius AMMs. This evolution transitioned Aquarius from an incentivization model to a fully decentralized finance (DeFi) application, where users can deploy and interact with various liquidity pools.

Aquarius empowers users to participate in a growing ecosystem, contributing to the development of a robust and efficient DeFi landscape on Stellar.

The listing of AQUA on XT Exchange marks an important step forward for Aquarius, offering access to a broader audience and enhancing its presence in the DeFi space. By joining XT, AQUA is positioned to connect with a wider range of users seeking innovative liquidity solutions and decentralized trading opportunities.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his enthusiasm:

"We are excited to welcome AQUA to XT Exchange. As a leader in enhancing liquidity and market-making, AQUA aligns with our mission to support transformative DeFi projects. This listing will bring immense value to our users and further enrich the Innovation Zone."

Website: https://aqua.network

Blockchain Browser: https://stellar.expert/explorer/public/asset/AQUA-GBNZILSTVQZ4R7IKQDGHYGY2QXL5QOFJYQMXPKWRRM5PAV7Y4M67AQUA

Whitepaper Link: https://docs.aqua.network

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

AQUA (Aquarius)

listings@aqua.network

