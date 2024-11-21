Brera Holdings’ FENIX Trophy Weaves into the Fabric of Milan's Football Culture: Documentary Screening at OFFSIDE FOOTBALL FILM FESTIVAL 2024





FENIX Trophy co-founder Leonardo Aleotti attends the 42° MILANO INTERNATIONAL FICTS FESTIVAL awards ceremony with the documentary “The Amazing Adventures of Mr. Fenix (in the Lands of European Non-Professional Football)” by Gigi Mammana (Brera Production)

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA), the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company focused on football (soccer), is excited to announce the screening of The Amazing Adventures of Mr. Fenix (in the Lands of European Non-Professional Football) at the OFFSIDE FOOTBALL FILM FESTIVAL 2024 in Milan. The event, held at Fabbrica Del Vapore on November 14, showcased the documentary, which chronicles the journey of the FENIX Trophy and its dedication to honoring grassroots football.

Following the screening, a compelling discussion took place featuring FENIX Trophy co-founder Leonardo Aleotti, and the documentary’s director, Gigi Mammana. They explored the making of the film and the wider vision of the FENIX Trophy, offering insights into the significance of non-league and amateur football in preserving the cultural and community-driven aspects of the sport in a world increasingly dominated by commercialization.

The FENIX Trophy: Celebrating Grassroots Football

The documentary highlights the core values of the FENIX Trophy, a unique competition established in 2021 by Brera FC in Milan, led by Leonardo Aleotti and his father Alessandro Aleotti. This tournament stands apart by focusing on non-professional clubs with profound social, historical, and cultural importance, providing an alternative to the high-stakes, commercially driven tournaments that typically dominate European football.

With teams from across Europe—including the UK, Italy, Poland, Belgium, and other nations—the FENIX Trophy champions community-driven football, giving smaller clubs an international stage to showcase their talents. Each participating team partners with a charity, reinforcing the competition’s commitment to social responsibility and community involvement.

The FENIX Trophy has also earned the official endorsement of UEFA, reinforcing its role in promoting a form of football that values culture, fair play, and social engagement.

Celebrating Football's True Spirit

The screening of The Amazing Adventures of Mr. Fenix at the OFFSIDE FOOTBALL FILM FESTIVAL further underscored the importance of grassroots football in today’s sport. The documentary highlights how the FENIX Trophy serves as a refreshing counterpoint to the commercialization of football, prioritizing local pride, fan passion, and the pure spirit of the game that is often overlooked in mainstream competitions.

Earlier this month, the documentary was also featured at the 42nd Milano International FICTS Festival, where it received positive feedback and presented a valuable opportunity to raise awareness about the FENIX Trophy among a broader audience.

For more information on the FENIX Trophy and to learn more about the documentary, please visit https://fenixtrophy.eu/



ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

Most recently, Brera announced plans to acquire an Italian Serie B club, having signed an exclusive letter of intent with a prospective club, and is proceeding with due diligence. With a focus on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings endeavors to position itself as a forward-thinking player in the global sports landscape.

For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

