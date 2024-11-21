“Lexi” Pushes Trupanion Past $3 Billion, Helping over 2.4 Million Pets and Counting

Helping pets get the care they need, Trupanion surpasses $3 billion in payments to veterinarians and pet parents. Data shows allergies as top condition affecting dogs and cats.

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet medical insurance provider Trupanion would like to thank a 9-year-old Maltipoo from Coral Springs, Florida named Lexi for helping the Seattle based company achieve a major milestone.

Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP) has now paid over $3 billion in medical bills to veterinarians and pet parents. The massive number shows just how passionate Trupanion is about protecting pets and providing pet parents worldwide with financial peace of mind.

“Trupanion exists to help pet parents care for their pet without having to worry about the cost of care. To cross $3 billion in paid claims is a huge acknowledgment of the problem we are solving and underscores the growing importance of pet medical insurance. It took us 20 years to cross $1 billion in veterinary claims. Today, just four years later, we crossed $3 billion. It’s an achievement that highlights our rapid growth as a company but more than that, it’s a testament to the positive impact we’ve had in the lives of pets and pet parents,” said Trupanion CEO and President Margi Tooth.

Since its founding in 2000, Trupanion has helped over 2.4 million cats and dogs receive essential veterinary care.

Lexi is just one of those pets. Now 9-years-old, Lexi has been with Trupanion since she was a puppy. Lexi pushed Trupanion over the $3 billion mark when she received her regular medication for allergies.

“We love Trupanion. Lexi has been getting care for nine years and everyone has been so helpful,” said Lexi’s pet parent Seth.

$3 Billion by the Numbers

Over the last two decades Trupanion has processed more than 11.1 million veterinary invoices. This has left Trupanion with unique insight into the main health issues affecting cats and dogs.

Most Common Claims for Dogs – ranked by total number of claims since 2000

1) Allergy and allergy-related issues: $128,471,744 in paid claims

2) Diarrhea: $66,742,702 in paid claims

3) Limping: $78,592,984 in paid claims

4) Vomiting: $80,462,404 in paid claims

5) Mass Lesion: $103,604,609 in paid claims

Most Common Claims for Cats – ranked by total number of claims since 2000

1) Renal failure: $9,618,255 in paid claims

2) Vomiting: $18,401,635 in paid claims

3) Diarrhea: $6,128,976 in paid claims

4) Diabetes: $5,822,469 in paid claims

5) Hyperthyroidism: $3,456,438 in paid claims



Highest Claims so Far – Trupanion Has No Limit on Claim Amounts

Dog: $152,956.27

Cat: $53,592.86

Average cost of claim: $444.67

Claims by the Calendar

Trupanion is unique when it comes to pet medical insurance. Trupanion is the only company in North America that can directly pay veterinarians within seconds with pet parents only responsible for their portion of the bill.

“With our ability to pay veterinarians directly at checkout, our comprehensive coverage and unlimited payouts per condition, pet parents get the best treatment without having to worry about the cost of care. We really are at our best when paying claims on behalf of members,” said Tooth.

Trupanion passed 2 billion in paid claims in January of 2023 and has been paying an average of $1.5 million worth of claims every day.

Claims paid per:

Month: $48,629,393.08 (165,744 claims paid per month)

Week: $10,980,830.78 (37,426 claims paid per week)

Day: $1,566,284.13 (5,388 claims paid per day)

Hour: $57,769.51 (22 claims paid per hour)

Minute: $1,087.70 (4 claims paid per minute)



About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

