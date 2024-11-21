Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Announces a Strategic Partnership with METIS Power to Provide Advanced Microgrid Solutions for AI Data Centers and Cryptocurrency Miners

IRVINE, CA., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the “Company” or “CETY”), a clean energy manufacturing and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company, offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-size projects in North America, Europe, and Asia, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with METIS Power to develop advanced microgrid solutions for AI data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations.

METIS Power Inc., a prominent player in the energy sector, specializes in providing scalable and efficient energy systems. The power generation and energy storage solutions offered by METIS Power integrates CETY’s microgrid solutions to support data centers. CETY’s solutions integrates waste heat recovery system and utilizes wasted heat from natural gas turbines to power chillers, effectively reducing costs associated with cooling. With this collaboration, CETY can address the increasing energy demands of AI data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations by providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable microgrid solutions. "We are excited to partner with METIS Power to bring cutting-edge microgrid solutions to AI data centers and crypto miners," said Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide sustainable energy solutions that not only meet the high energy demands of these industries but also promote reliability, flexibility, and sustainability."

Microgrids are vital for ensuring a stable and resilient power supply, especially for energy-intensive operations like AI data centers and crypto-mining. These localized energy systems can operate independently or in conjunction with the main grid, providing greater reliability and flexibility. By leveraging METIS Power’s expertise in power generation and energy storage and CETY's microgrid solutions the partnership will deliver customized microgrid solutions that optimize energy use, enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, increase uptime, and significantly minimize carbon footprints.

About METIS Power Inc.: METIS Power is a leading provider of power generation and energy storage solutions, specializing in the design and implementation of sustainable and efficient energy systems. METIS Power is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and responsible practices to meet the fast growing energy demands while fostering a greener and resilient future.

For more information, visit https://metispower.com

For additional information about METIS Power’s data center solution, visit this page

Follow METIS Power on our social media: X | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com .

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com .

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.