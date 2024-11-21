HTVRONT Kicks Off 2024 Black Friday with Bottom Prices and the Chance to Win a Year of New Arrivals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Black Friday right around the corner, HTVRONT, a leading brand in the DIY industry, is rolling out its biggest sales event of the year, from 21st Nov to 8th Dec on Amazon. This exciting event features steep discounts on best-selling crafting essentials and machines while the HTVRONT's much-anticipated Auto Heat Press 2 will debut on Amazon with an unresistant price. To add a unique flavor to this sales party, HTVRONT will pick four lucky winners each week, giving 16 people an exclusive chance to get all newly-released products in 2025.

Win $10,000 One-Year of New Releases

HTVRONT is launching an online event, #supergiftspy, a social media celebration tailored for DIY enthusiasts and beginners. From 7th Nov to 31st Dec, participants are invited to showcase their HTVRONT creations on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. All participants will receive a $30 surprise box, ensuring that everyone who joins is rewarded. Each week, four lucky winners - one per platform - will be selected to claim the bigger prize - HTVRONT's entire lineup of 2025 new product releases worth nearly $10,000.

HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2: New Master of Pressure

Discover the flagship of HTVRONT's heat press lineup, crafted for the pinnacle of smart crafting. Combining customizable time, temperature, and pressure settings with an effortless one-click press-down operation, it delivers unrivaled versatility and control to every project. Setting a new standard in crafting innovation, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 is leading the crafters into a new era of possibility.

Listed Price: $349.99

Discount Price After Using the Coupon on 29th, Nov and 2nd Dec: $299.99

HTVRONT Auto Heat Press Bundle: Single Press, Simple Press - 25% OFF

Effortless creativity awaits with the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press. With its automatic pressing, user-friendly design, and exceptional heating precision, this machine ensures flawless heat transfer results every time. Whether you're a professional or just a beginner, enjoy smooth, stress-free crafting with minimal effort.

Listed Price: $319.96

21st Nov - 2nd Dec: $239.97

3rd - 8th, Dec: $255.97

HTVRONT Manual Heat Press Bundle: Less Cost, Bigger Plate - 25% OFF

Seeking for a better-valued, high-performance heat press? The HTVRONT Manual Heat Press is an ideal choice. Known for its adjustable pressure settings and an independent control pad that enables real-time monitoring, this versatile press ensures smooth, precise crafting results every time.

Listed Price: $272.95

21st Nov - 2nd Dec: $204.71

3rd - 8th, Dec: $218.36

Frank Zhang, the CMO of HTVRONT, shared his excitement for the brand's Black Friday initiatives: "Alongside the exciting discounts for this Black Friday, HTVRONT is introducing the #supergiftspy event to encourage users to share the joyful moments that crafting brings on social media. Capturing these beautiful moments reflects the true spirit of DIY, and this is precisely the emotion our brand wants to share with everyone."

This exclusive, once-a-year sale isn't limited to HTVRONT's Amazon store—more hidden surprises await on HTVRONT's official website. Join the #SuperGiftSpy to win a year's worth of new products and explore the season's best deals. Do not miss this opportunity to craft with the best at unbeatable prices!

For regular updates on HTVRONT, follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htvront

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htvront

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@htvront

Contacts：

Santy Zhang

Brand PR

Email: htvrontofficial@gmail.com

Tel: +86 19174166045

Source: HTVRONT

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bed0c6cc-bad8-4d2f-8a88-b1a8618d3c07

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4e563d4-8c94-4615-bed5-15bb28f6821a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79c6ff2c-52cd-44b9-9c9c-88c3e33ac592