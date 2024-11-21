Customer Journey Analytics Market to Reach USD 59.4 Billion by 2032; Increasing Demand for Personalized Customer Experiences to Boost Market Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Journey Analytics Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS insider recent report, the global Customer Journey Analytics Market , valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 59.4 billion by 2032 with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Key Drivers

The rapid growth in the need for personalized customer experiences and the need to monitor customer interactions across the channels with its spread across the touchpoints have been the major factors driving the growth of the Customer Journey Analytics market. CJA solutions adopt greater industrial insights about customer behaviour and enable companies to deliver content, recommendations, and offers at the right time. This is useful for improving customer satisfaction, minimizing churns, and overall bettering business performance.

Technological Advancements and Data-Driven Decision-Making

Big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are some of the technologies, which are additionally fuelling the adoption of customer journey analytics tools. They enable organizations to gather, process, and analyze large volumes of customer data across various touchpoints, giving them a complete picture of the customer journey. With the help of data insights in real-time, organizations can customize their strategies according to better customer expectations and thus, improves the engagement and conversion rate.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Adobe Inc. (Adobe Analytics, Experience Cloud)

Google LLC (Google Analytics 360, Firebase Analytics)

IBM Corporation (Tealeaf, Customer Insight)

Microsoft Corporation (Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, Power BI)

SAP SE (SAP Customer Data Cloud, Qualtrics XM)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (Salesforce Customer 360, Tableau)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle CX Marketing, Oracle Customer Analytics)

Accenture (Accenture Analytics, myConcerto)

Contentsquare (Contentsquare Analytics, Contentsquare Experience)

SAS Institute Inc. (SAS Customer Intelligence 360, SAS Visual Analytics)

Teradata Corporation (Vantage CX, Customer Journey Analytics)

Customer Journey Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 59.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •Businesses increasingly leverage customer journey analytics to create tailored experiences, enhancing customer retention and boosting revenue growth​. This trend is driven by evolving consumer preferences, especially in industries like retail and e-commerce, where customer expectations are high



•The adoption of AI technologies has streamlined data collection and analysis, enabling more precise customer behaviour predictions​. These innovations expand applications across diverse sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunications

Market Segmentation

By Touchpoint

The website segment accounted for the largest share (26%) of the Customer Journey Analytics market in 2023. Websites are one of the most common digital touchpoints where businesses engage with customers. Analyzing website interactions, including page views, clicks, and conversions, provides valuable insights into customer preferences and behaviors. This data is then leveraged by companies to enhance their websites for an improved user experience, increased engagement, and greater conversion rates.

Other key touchpoints include mobile apps, social media platforms, and email. As mobile and social media channels continue to grow in importance, businesses are increasingly investing in customer journey analytics solutions that can track interactions across these platforms. Mobile apps, in particular, are crucial for businesses looking to engage customers in personalized and targeted ways, while social media platforms provide an opportunity to monitor customer sentiment and feedback.

By Deployment

The cloud-based deployment model accounted for 62% of the Customer Journey Analytics Market in 2023. Cloud-based solutions offer a range of benefits, including scalability, flexibility, and cost-saving. In addition to this, these platforms also enable businesses to process and analyze large volumes of data in real time, resulting in quicker insights and better decision-making.

Customer Journey Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Touchpoint

Website

Social Media

Email

Mobile

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By application

Customer Segmentation and Targeting

Customer Experience Management

Customer Behavioural Analysis

Customer Churn and Retention Management

Brand Management

Campaign Management

Product Management

Others

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Trends Impacting the Customer Journey Analytics Market

Omnichannel Integration: As businesses operate across multiple digital and physical channels, integrating customer journey analytics across these touchpoints is becoming essential. Companies are increasingly looking for solutions that enable seamless integration of data from websites, mobile apps, social media platforms, call centers, and in-store interactions.

Real-Time Analytics: The demand for real-time insights into customer behaviour is increasing. Businesses are leveraging real-time data analytics to respond to customer needs and preferences instantly. This capability enables businesses to optimize the customer experience dynamically and improve conversion rates and customer retention.





Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Customer Journey Analytics market and held a 35% market share in 2023. The region’s advanced technological infrastructure, coupled with the widespread adoption of digital marketing strategies and customer experience initiatives, has driven the demand for customer journey analytics solutions. In particular, the United States is a major contributor to the region’s dominance, with a growing number of organizations leveraging data analytics to improve customer engagement and drive sales. North America’s dominance can be attributed to the presence of key solution providers, a strong ecosystem for artificial intelligence and machine learning, and an increasing emphasis on personalized customer experiences. Leading industries in the region, including retail, finance, and technology, are heavily investing in customer journey analytics to remain competitive in the market.

Asia-Pacific is also experiencing rapid growth in the customer journey analytics market. Countries like China, Japan, and India are adopting digital marketing strategies and customer engagement technologies to cater to their growing consumer base. The region’s vast e-commerce market and increasing internet penetration are major factors driving the demand for CJA solutions. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at promoting digitalization are further supporting the growth of the market in this region.

Recent Developments

Adobe introduced new AI-powered features for its Adobe Analytics platform in 2023. These features allow businesses to predict future customer behaviors based on historical data, enabling organizations to make proactive adjustments to their marketing strategies and improve engagement.

Oracle expanded its cloud-based analytics offerings in 2023, allowing businesses to gain deeper insights into customer interactions across multiple touchpoints. This expansion includes enhanced AI and machine learning capabilities for more accurate predictive analytics.

