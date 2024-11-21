Verizon Business secures new 5-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has been awarded a new agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), valued at over $21 million in the first year.

The agreement will enable the USDA to enhance its connectivity capabilities across the nation, supporting over 60,000 lines of service. Verizon will deliver wireless services and service enabled devices. The contract also creates the potential for mobile broadband (MBB) for connected laptops across the agency’s numerous field offices. USDA’s partnership with Verizon Business will help to ensure that the USDA can operate with cutting-edge technology wherever its mission takes it.

The USDA's mission is more critical than ever as it leverages technology to meet the demands of modern agriculture and rural development. By integrating advanced connectivity solutions, the USDA is better equipped to manage vast amounts of data, streamline operations, and make informed decisions that impact food security, agricultural productivity, and rural communities. This partnership underscores the USDA’s commitment to harnessing technology to drive efficiencies and improve service delivery across the nation, from enhancing precision agriculture practices to ensuring timely disaster response and resource management.

“We’re proud to partner with the USDA to deliver advanced connectivity solutions that will enhance their operations and drive innovation across the agency,” said Michael Adams, vice president for federal civilian services at Verizon. “This contract not only reflects the USDA’s trust in Verizon’s capabilities but also highlights our shared commitment to leveraging technology in ways that directly support the agency’s critical mission.”

Verizon Business is a leading provider of communications services to the U.S. federal government and one of the largest providers of advanced communications and information technology services globally.

