2024 Autumn - Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition Concludes Successfully

Beijing, China, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 19, 2024, the three-day 65th (2024 Autumn) China National Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition and 2024 (Autumn) China International Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition (collectively referred to as the ‘Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition’) successfully concluded at the Xiamen International Expo Center.



China National Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition



The event brought together 1,694 exhibitors and nearly 60,000 professional attendees, providing a platform for global leaders in the pharmaceutical equipment industry to showcase their latest innovations and explore collaborative opportunities. Renowned international enterprises from Germany, Italy, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and 24 other countries and regions participated in the exposition. Several globally recognized brands also chose the event to debut their latest products. Professional visitors from 78 countries and regions attended for discussions and negotiations, further underscoring the exposition’s international prominence.

During the exposition, the Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition organizing committee hosted three themed forums and activities, featuring keynote speeches by distinguished experts, scholars, and industry professionals from China and abroad. These forums attracted over 1,500 professionals, fostering meaningful exchanges and discussions on cutting-edge developments in the field.

The Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition showcases a comprehensive range of equipment for production, processing, packaging, testing, and related auxiliary purposes, serving industries such as chemical pharmaceuticals, traditional Chinese medicine, biopharmaceuticals, veterinary medicine, pesticides, health products, daily chemicals, and food. Over the years, the exposition has evolved into a professional and internationally renowned flagship event, seamlessly blending trade and dialogue to drive innovation and progress in the pharmaceutical equipment industry.

Company: BEIJING JING-BO-XIN EXHIBITION CO.LTD

Contact Person:Kejia

Email: limingyang@cipm-expo.com

Website: http://cn.cipm-expo.com/index.shtml

Telephone: +86-10-87584931-119 / 109

City: BEIJING

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of KISS PR or its partners. This content is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. KISS PR makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis.