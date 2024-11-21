Media Advisory: Children to Receive Transformative Mobility Vehicles at Handover Celebration

Edmonton, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), GRIT, a non-profit organization focused on early childhood inclusion, and Edmonton-area families for an exciting announcement and handover celebration.



After six years of designing and building by volunteer professional engineers and GRIT physical and occupational therapists, five new emPOWER Car Project mobility vehicles will be formally handed over to their new owners—preschool-aged children with disabilities who typically wouldn’t have access to a mobility device until they are older.

The vehicles will be customized to each child’s needs, unlocking new independence in their lives. They are lightweight, easily transportable, can be driven on various terrain, and are substantially more cost-effective than traditional mobility devices.



At the celebration event, you will hear from family members who will be taking the emPOWER mobility vehicles home, a professional engineer and a therapist who worked on the project, GRIT staff, and APEGA staff. Photo and video opportunities will be available, including demonstrations of the vehicles.

When:

Thursday, November 28, 2024 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.





Where:

Safety City, 4831 93 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Notes: Spokespeople can be made available before the event. Please contact Jyllian Park for GRIT representatives, or Andrew MacKendrick for APEGA representatives and professional engineers.

