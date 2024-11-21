Navitas’ 571% Increase in 3-Year Revenue Attains Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Ranking for Third Consecutive Year





TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) has announced that the company’s revenue growth has been acknowledged for the third consecutive year, by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. Navitas growth was driven by strong demand for its advanced, high-efficiency, wide-bandgap gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power components, across a growing number of global markets and customers.

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, Navitas achieved 571% growth as GaN and SiC technology enabled efficient, sustainable applications and displaced legacy silicon chips.

“As a ‘pure-play’, next-gen, semiconductor company, Navitas continues to outperform the overall power semiconductor market, with record sales into mobile fast chargers, now ramping AI data center revenues and a strong customer pipeline for EV opportunities,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “Recent introductions like GaNSafe™, Gen-3 ‘Fast’ SiC, and a newly-announced, 48V-focused range in partnership with Infineon, have built a strong foundation for further revenue growth in applications from 20W to 20MW, and with a market opportunity of over $22B per year.”

