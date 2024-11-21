NorthStar Courier Becomes First FedEx Service Provider Outside California to Deploy Workhorse W56 Electric Step Van

CINCINNATI, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the delivery of its W56 electric step van to NorthStar Courier, a FedEx Ground Contract Service Provider based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The sale was facilitated by Workhorse Certified Dealer, Ziegler Truck Group.

This milestone marks the first deployment of the Workhorse W56 by a FedEx Ground Service Provider outside of California. NorthStar Courier’s W56 is currently in service, efficiently handling parcel pickup and delivery routes throughout Minneapolis.

Minnesota is emerging as a leader in commercial EV adoption, supported by state grants aimed at accelerating fleet electrification and replacing older diesel vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions solutions. The W56, engineered for last-mile delivery, offers a sustainable alternative for service providers and businesses seeking to reduce their environmental footprint and operating costs.

“We are excited to see NorthStar Courier leading the charge in Minnesota by putting the W56 into service,” said Kelly Kiger, Vice President of Sales at Workhorse. “Expanding adoption of electric vehicles in key states like Minnesota is vital to accelerating the transition to zero-emission transportation across the country. NorthStar Courier is setting an example for FedEx Service Providers and businesses nationwide looking to improve efficiency while reducing their environmental impact.”

The W56, manufactured at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana, combines reliability, extended range, and ample cargo capacity, making it an ideal solution for parcel delivery operations. Now available in both standard and extended wheelbase configurations, the W56 offers pre-configured upfit options tailored for parcel delivery, providing flexibility to meet the diverse needs of fleet operators. With this delivery, Workhorse continues to expand its footprint in the growing electric vehicle market for commercial applications.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

