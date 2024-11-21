Dillard’s, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $25.00 Per Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $25.00 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The special dividend is payable January 6, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024.

In a joint statement, Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer, William Dillard, II and President Alex Dillard shared, “We are pleased to announce a $25.00 special dividend today, the largest in Dillard’s history. Rewarding shareholders is important to us, particularly because the majority of our shareholders are also our associates. Their exceptional efforts and our loyal customers have helped make today’s announcement possible. Today is another great day at Dillard’s.”



The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable February 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

CONTACT:

Julie Johnson Guymon, C.P.A.

501-376-5965

julie.guymon@dillards.com