Lifecore Biomedical Hosts Virtual Investor Day

CHASKA, Minn., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it hosted a virtual investor day prior to market open during which Lifecore’s senior management team discussed the company’s business and strategy for growth in the future, among other topics. A replay of the event is available via webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Lifecore’s investor web page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations.

About Lifecore Biomedical