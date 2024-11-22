B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview Report 2024-2030: Procurement, Efficiency, and International Trade Expansion Spurring Global Movement Towards B2B Platforms

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview 2024 reveals that the U.S. B2B marketplace sector is projected to grow significantly, reaching a market value of over USD 8.5 trillion by 2030
Global Shift to Digital B2B Trade Channels
The report reveals a global movement towards digital B2B platforms, with businesses relying more on online marketplaces for procurement, efficiency, and international trade expansion. This trend is reinforced by regional developments as leading platforms adapt to market-specific demands.
Europe and Latin America: Rise of Vertical Marketplaces and SME Empowerment
Europe's B2B marketplace is growing rapidly, featuring over 250 active platforms, including verticals like ManoMano and Scoutbee. Latin America's B2B sector is also expanding, with platforms like Nocnoc and Meru helping SMEs enter global markets; 80% of B2B transactions are expected to occur online by 2024 due to AI and automation.
Middle East & Africa: Digital Growth and Investor Interest
B2B E-Commerce in the Middle East and Africa is expanding quickly, led by platforms like Tradeling in the UAE and Sarafu in East Africa. This growth is driven by government initiatives and increased digital adoption, with rising investor interest in foodtech and fintech startups.
Questions Covered:
- What is the share of global B2B buyers preferring manufacturer marketplaces over general-purpose platforms in 2024?
- What are the key trends influencing B2B E-Commerce marketplaces in Europe in 2024?
- What is the projected market value of B2B E-Commerce in the U.S. by 2030?
- What percentage of B2B transactions is expected to occur online in Latin America by 2024?
- Which platforms are leading the B2B marketplace landscape in the MENA region?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview
- Most Effective Sales Channels, in % of Respondents, 2022
- Sales Channels Used to Research And Evaluate Suppliers, in % of Companies, 2019 & 2022
- Most Present Sectors on Third-Party Marketplaces, in % of Companies, December 2022
- Companies' That Are Winning Market Share Approach to Sales Channels, in % of Companies, December 2022
- Impact of Market Growth Strategies, by Company Type, in % of Companies, 2022
- Share of Companies That Are Winning Market Share That Are on Industry-Specific Marketplaces, in %, December 2022
- Share of Companies That Are Losing Market Share That Are on Industry-Specific Marketplaces, in %, December 2022
- Share of Companies That Are Winning Market Share That Are Selling Their Products Online Through a Third-Party Marketplace, in %, December 2022
- Share of Companies That Are Losing Market Share That Are Selling Their Products Online Through a Third-Party Marketplace, in %, December 2022
- Implementation Level of Online Marketplaces of Winning vs. Losing Companies, in % of Companies, December 2022
- Areas in Which a Marketplace is Preferred Over a Traditional B2C E-Commerce Platform, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e
- Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Actively Prefer to Shop On a Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. a General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e
- Share of B2B Buyers Who Are Indifferent About Shopping On a Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. a General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e
- B2B Marketplaces VC Funding Value, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2020-2023
- Breakdown of VC Funding Amount And Round Count, by Vertical vs. Horizontal Marketplaces, in %, 2020-2023
- Breakdown of Marketplace VC Funding, by Type of Marketplace, in %, January 2024
- Amazon Business: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, October 2024
4. Asia-Pacific B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview
4.1. China
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Alibaba, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace AliExpress, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace 1688, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Tmall, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Joybuy, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Global Sources, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Made-in-China, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace DHGate, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace China.cn, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace HKTDC, October 2024
4.2. India
4.3. Japan
4.4. South Korea
4.5. Australia
4.6. Thailand & Indonesia
5. North America B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview
5.1. Regional
- Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made on B2B Marketplaces, by Share, in %, 2023e
- Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made on B2B Marketplaces in the Next 12 Months, by Share, in %, 2023e
- Breakdown of Preferences For Purchases Through B2B Marketplaces Over Traditional Purchasing Arrangements, in %, 2023e
- B2B Marketplaces Used to Find And Purchase Supplies, in % of Companies, 2023e
- Breakdown of Supplier Number Used by Companies, in %, 2023e
- Experienced B2B Marketplace Features, in % of Companies, 2023e
- Top Pain Points Experienced on B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e
- Most Significant Benefits Realized From Purchasing Through B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e
- Least Significant Benefits Realized From Purchasing Through B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e
5.2. U.S.
6. Europe B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview
6.1. Regional
- B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Trends, October 2024
- Overview of B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, October 2024
- Number of Annually Founded B2B Marketplaces, in Whole Numbers, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2013-2023
- Number of B2B Marketplaces, by Funding Amount, in USD million, 2023e
- Number of B2B Marketplaces, by Industry, in Whole Numbers, 2023e
- Breakdown of Funded B2B Marketplaces, by Country of HQ Origin, 2023e
- Share of "Freight And Logistics" Making Up the Total B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2023e
- Share of "Food And Beverages" Making Up the Total Goods B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2023e
- Share of B2B Buyers That Use B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, in %, 2024e
- Share of E-Commerce Websites That Provide B2B Services, incl. B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2024e
- Share of E-Commerce Websites That Provide B2B Services, incl. B2B Marketplaces, That Ship Internationally in %, 2024e
- Share of B2B Companies That Are Actively Developing Their B2B Marketplace Strategy*, in %, 2024e
- Share of Existing Enterprise Marketplaces That Will Be Engaged in B2B Transactions By the End of 2024, in %, 2024e
- Share of B2B Buyers That Conduct Over One Quarter of Their Purchases on Online Marketplaces, in %, 2023
- Share of B2B Buyers That Prefer Marketplaces Over Traditional Purchasing Arrangements, in %, 2023
- B2B Marketplaces That Prioritize User Experience (UX) And User Interface (UI) Projects to Retain Sellers vs. Buyers, in % of B2B Marketplaces, 2024e
- Share of B2B Marketplaces That Use Value Added Services to Keep Sellers on the Marketplace, in %, 2023
- Share of B2B Marketplaces That Said That The Biggest Threat Faced By Their Platform Today Is Competition From Traditional Offline Suppliers, in %, 2023
- Troubles Faced by B2B E-Commerce Buyers on B2B Marketplaces, in % of B2B Buyers, 2024e
- Overview of Selected Top B2B Marketplaces, 2023e
6.2. Scandinavia Regional
6.3. UK
6.4. Germany
6.5. France
6.6. Netherlands
7. Latin America B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview
7.1. Regional
- Overview of B2B E-Commerce Trends, October 2024
- Overview of B2B Marketplaces, October 2024
- Overview of Selected B2B Platforms, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace Amazon Business, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace EC21, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace ECVV, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace Nocnoc, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace SeeBiz, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace Truora, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace Meru, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace Sooper, October 2024
- Profile of B2B Marketplace ZAX, October 2024
7.2. Brazil
8. MENA B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview
8.1. Regional
- B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Startups Overview, October 2024
- InstaShop Acquisition of GroCart Overview, October 2024
- Overview of Selected B2B Market Expansion & Growth, October 2024
8.2. UAE
9. Africa B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview
9.1. Regional
- Overview of B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, October 2024
- Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sarafu, October 2024
