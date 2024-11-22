B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview Report 2024-2030: Procurement, Efficiency, and International Trade Expansion Spurring Global Movement Towards B2B Platforms

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview 2024 reveals that the U.S. B2B marketplace sector is projected to grow significantly, reaching a market value of over USD 8.5 trillion by 2030

Global Shift to Digital B2B Trade Channels

The report reveals a global movement towards digital B2B platforms, with businesses relying more on online marketplaces for procurement, efficiency, and international trade expansion. This trend is reinforced by regional developments as leading platforms adapt to market-specific demands.

Europe and Latin America: Rise of Vertical Marketplaces and SME Empowerment

Europe's B2B marketplace is growing rapidly, featuring over 250 active platforms, including verticals like ManoMano and Scoutbee. Latin America's B2B sector is also expanding, with platforms like Nocnoc and Meru helping SMEs enter global markets; 80% of B2B transactions are expected to occur online by 2024 due to AI and automation.

Middle East & Africa: Digital Growth and Investor Interest

B2B E-Commerce in the Middle East and Africa is expanding quickly, led by platforms like Tradeling in the UAE and Sarafu in East Africa. This growth is driven by government initiatives and increased digital adoption, with rising investor interest in foodtech and fintech startups.

Questions Covered:

What is the share of global B2B buyers preferring manufacturer marketplaces over general-purpose platforms in 2024?

What are the key trends influencing B2B E-Commerce marketplaces in Europe in 2024?

What is the projected market value of B2B E-Commerce in the U.S. by 2030?

What percentage of B2B transactions is expected to occur online in Latin America by 2024?

Which platforms are leading the B2B marketplace landscape in the MENA region?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview

Most Effective Sales Channels, in % of Respondents, 2022

Sales Channels Used to Research And Evaluate Suppliers, in % of Companies, 2019 & 2022

Most Present Sectors on Third-Party Marketplaces, in % of Companies, December 2022

Companies' That Are Winning Market Share Approach to Sales Channels, in % of Companies, December 2022

Impact of Market Growth Strategies, by Company Type, in % of Companies, 2022

Share of Companies That Are Winning Market Share That Are on Industry-Specific Marketplaces, in %, December 2022

Share of Companies That Are Losing Market Share That Are on Industry-Specific Marketplaces, in %, December 2022

Share of Companies That Are Winning Market Share That Are Selling Their Products Online Through a Third-Party Marketplace, in %, December 2022

Share of Companies That Are Losing Market Share That Are Selling Their Products Online Through a Third-Party Marketplace, in %, December 2022

Implementation Level of Online Marketplaces of Winning vs. Losing Companies, in % of Companies, December 2022

Areas in Which a Marketplace is Preferred Over a Traditional B2C E-Commerce Platform, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Actively Prefer to Shop On a Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. a General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Are Indifferent About Shopping On a Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. a General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e

B2B Marketplaces VC Funding Value, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2020-2023

Breakdown of VC Funding Amount And Round Count, by Vertical vs. Horizontal Marketplaces, in %, 2020-2023

Breakdown of Marketplace VC Funding, by Type of Marketplace, in %, January 2024

Amazon Business: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, October 2024

4. Asia-Pacific B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview

4.1. China

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Alibaba, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace AliExpress, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace 1688, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Tmall, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Joybuy, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Global Sources, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Made-in-China, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace DHGate, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace China.cn, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace HKTDC, October 2024

4.2. India

4.3. Japan

4.4. South Korea

4.5. Australia

4.6. Thailand & Indonesia

5. North America B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview

5.1. Regional

Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made on B2B Marketplaces, by Share, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made on B2B Marketplaces in the Next 12 Months, by Share, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of Preferences For Purchases Through B2B Marketplaces Over Traditional Purchasing Arrangements, in %, 2023e

B2B Marketplaces Used to Find And Purchase Supplies, in % of Companies, 2023e

Breakdown of Supplier Number Used by Companies, in %, 2023e

Experienced B2B Marketplace Features, in % of Companies, 2023e

Top Pain Points Experienced on B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

Most Significant Benefits Realized From Purchasing Through B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

Least Significant Benefits Realized From Purchasing Through B2B Marketplaces, in % of Companies, 2023e

5.2. U.S.

6. Europe B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview

6.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Trends, October 2024

Overview of B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, October 2024

Number of Annually Founded B2B Marketplaces, in Whole Numbers, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2013-2023

Number of B2B Marketplaces, by Funding Amount, in USD million, 2023e

Number of B2B Marketplaces, by Industry, in Whole Numbers, 2023e

Breakdown of Funded B2B Marketplaces, by Country of HQ Origin, 2023e

Share of "Freight And Logistics" Making Up the Total B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2023e

Share of "Food And Beverages" Making Up the Total Goods B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers That Use B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, in %, 2024e

Share of E-Commerce Websites That Provide B2B Services, incl. B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2024e

Share of E-Commerce Websites That Provide B2B Services, incl. B2B Marketplaces, That Ship Internationally in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Companies That Are Actively Developing Their B2B Marketplace Strategy*, in %, 2024e

Share of Existing Enterprise Marketplaces That Will Be Engaged in B2B Transactions By the End of 2024, in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers That Conduct Over One Quarter of Their Purchases on Online Marketplaces, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers That Prefer Marketplaces Over Traditional Purchasing Arrangements, in %, 2023

B2B Marketplaces That Prioritize User Experience (UX) And User Interface (UI) Projects to Retain Sellers vs. Buyers, in % of B2B Marketplaces, 2024e

Share of B2B Marketplaces That Use Value Added Services to Keep Sellers on the Marketplace, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Marketplaces That Said That The Biggest Threat Faced By Their Platform Today Is Competition From Traditional Offline Suppliers, in %, 2023

Troubles Faced by B2B E-Commerce Buyers on B2B Marketplaces, in % of B2B Buyers, 2024e

Overview of Selected Top B2B Marketplaces, 2023e

6.2. Scandinavia Regional

6.3. UK

6.4. Germany

6.5. France

6.6. Netherlands

7. Latin America B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview

7.1. Regional

Overview of B2B E-Commerce Trends, October 2024

Overview of B2B Marketplaces, October 2024

Overview of Selected B2B Platforms, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace Amazon Business, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace EC21, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace ECVV, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace Nocnoc, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace SeeBiz, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace Truora, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace Meru, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace Sooper, October 2024

Profile of B2B Marketplace ZAX, October 2024

7.2. Brazil

8. MENA B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview

8.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Startups Overview, October 2024

InstaShop Acquisition of GroCart Overview, October 2024

Overview of Selected B2B Market Expansion & Growth, October 2024

8.2. UAE

9. Africa B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Overview

9.1. Regional

Overview of B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sarafu, October 2024

10. China B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Player Overview

Leading B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces

Alibaba

AliExpress

1688

Tmall

Joybuy

Global Sources

Made-in-China

DHGate

China.cn

HKTDC

Amazon Business

eBay

eWorldTrade

BigBuy

Cdiscount

Allegro

Scoutbee

TBAuctions

Surplex

Ankorstore

Comexposium

Zalando

Qogita

Mercateo

Wucato

ManoMano

EC21

EC Plaza

Etsy

SeeBiz

Thomasnet

ABSeed

NXTP

GigaCloud

ECVV

Nocnoc

Truora

Meru

Sooper

Zax

Receiptable

FoodLabs

ClusterLab

InCurA

InstaShop

GroCart

Zid

FedEx

Azom

Tradeling

Kobo360

Shoptreo

Tradeswell

Dooka

Tradeboss





