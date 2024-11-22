Europe Sustainable Data Center Market Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Western Europe and the Nordic Region will Remain Hotspots for Development, with More Companies Flocking to Europe

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sustainable Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Sustainable Data Center Market was valued at USD 8.88 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 16.89 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.31%

The Europe sustainable data center market is rapidly evolving as organizations prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability. Google is among the top operators in the data center market, known for its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The company aims to run all its data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030, and it uses AI to optimize cooling systems, reducing energy use by up to 30%.

Site selection for data centers across Europe will mostly depend on access to renewable energy. The Nordic region is suitable for green data center development as there is no need for water-based cooling, and Nordic countries source maximum power supply from renewable energy and support Europe's sustainable data center market growth. Spain, Portugal, Greece, and others are on the back of investments in renewable energy, with easy availability of space in markets in comparison to Germany, the UK, and other crowded markets.

Western Europe and the Nordic region will remain hotspots for data center development, with more companies flocking to the Europe sustainable data center market. Most data centers in Central and Eastern European countries invest in renewable energy, especially Poland, Czechia, Romania, and Austria, to reduce PUE from 1.5 to around 1.3 or lower. These countries offer attractive opportunities for data center investors during the forecast period.

Renewable energy companies such as Orsted, Engie, GreenYellow, Enel Group, and many more are supplying renewable energy to data center operators. These companies are setting up new plants exclusively for data center companies, thus providing clean power sources for data center companies. For instance, Google has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Engie to acquire 118 MW of power from wind energy in Belgium.

KEY TRENDS

Increased Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

The major hyperscale operators, such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Apple, are procuring renewable energy for their data centers. For instance, AWS meets 85% of its energy requirements from renewable energy. Google and Apple meet 100% of their energy requirements for data centers from renewable energy. Microsoft aims to power all data centers with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Colocation operators such as Equinix, Iron Mountain, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS, and others are proactively signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and procuring renewable energy to power their data center facilities to meet their sustainability goals. Digital Realty meets 100% of the energy requirements for European data centers from renewable energy.

Emerging Trends to Power Data Centers

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel is increasingly being used in the Europe sustainable data center market as part of the push toward sustainability and reduced carbon footprint. For instance, in December 2023, Kao Data's second data center in Harlow, UK, is operational. The KLON-02 data center is designed and built with a strong focus on sustainability and efficiency. The facility will run entirely on certified renewable energy and use hydrotreated vegetable oil for its backup generators.

Fuel cells are emerging as a promising solution for powering data centers due to their numerous advantages. Fuel cells can revolutionize the data center market by providing clean, efficient, and reliable power. For instance, in August 2024, Equinix is looking into using hydrogen fuel cells at its data center in Dublin, Ireland.

Data center operators in regions with an uncertain power supply due to factors such as natural disasters and power fluctuations can adopt microgrids and smart grids.

Government Push Toward Sustainability

The European government made significant strides in achieving its goals outlined in the sustainability plan. The European Union has set strict rules to cut carbon emissions. The EU's Green Deal aims for carbon neutrality by 2050. Data centers must follow energy efficiency standards and use more renewable energy. The Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) requires large businesses, including data centers, to regularly check their energy use and improve their energy management.

The UK government has committed to Net Zero Emissions by 2050, thus compelling all data center operators to become carbon neutral. The Danish government plans to establish two energy islands by 2030, expanding Denmark's renewable energy capacity by over 4 GW.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Europe



Europe Sustainable Data Center Overview

Plan for Making Data Centers Sustainable

Green Data Center Metrics

Green Energy Alternative for Data Centers

Data Centers Shift Toward Sustainability

Green Loans & Sustainability- Linked Loans (Sll)

Power Usage Effectiveness (Pue)

Policy Drivers

European Green Deal

Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Paris Agreement, and the Science-based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

Climate Neutral Data Center Pact

Renewable & Green Energy Adoption Among Data Center Operators

Hyperscale Operators are Increasingly Securing Renewable Energy

Renewable Energy Adoption by Colocation Service Providers

Market Opportunities & Trends

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel Zinc Batteries

Liquid Metal Battery

Sodium-Ion Batteries

Adoption of Sustainable Fuel Types

Ecodiesel Generators

Fuel Cells

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

Nuclear Energy Generation

Natural Gas Generators

Other Innovations

Innovation in Power Utilities

Microgrid

Smart Grid

Adoption of Advanced Cooling Technologies

Free Cooling

Liquid Immersion Cooling

Floating Data Centers

Other Innovations in Cooling Technologies

Increased Deployment of District Heating

Rise in Industrial Electricity Pricing

Industrial Electricity Pricing

Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure

Converged & Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Arm-based Servers

Server Virtualization

Government Push for Green Data Center Development

Market Growth Enablers

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation Operators

Sustainability Targets by Colocation Operators

AI Monitoring Solutions and Software

Innovations in Data Center Construction

Green Concrete

Modular Data Center

Other Innovative Construction Methods

Traditional Facilities vs. Modular Data Centers - Timeline

Vendor Involvement

Market Restraints

Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Water Consumption by Data Centers

Water Usage Effectiveness (Wue)

Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals

Development Constraint and Site Selection

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Data Center Investors

Ada Infrastructure

AWS

Apple

AtlasEdge

Atman

atNorth (Partners Group)

AQ Compute

Aruba

Bahnhof

Beyond.pl

Bulk Infrastructure

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Conapto

CloudHQ

CyrusOne

Data4

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

Global Switch

Google

Green

Green Mountain (Azrieli Group)

Iron Mountain

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

LCL Data Centers

maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

nLighten

NorthC

NTT DATA

Orange Business

OVHcloud

Penta Infra

Prime Data Centers

Pure Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

Start Campus

Switch Datacenters

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

Verne

VIRTUS Data Centres

Yondr

Renewable Energy Providers

ACCONIA Energia

Better Energy

Bryt Energy

Conrad Energy

Datafarm Energy

EDP Renewables

Eneco

Enel Group

Engie

ERG

European Energy

FuturEnergy Ireland

GreenYellow

HDF Energy

Iberdrola

ib vogt

Ilmatar Energy

Neoen

NTR

Orsted

Power Capital Renewable Energy

Repsol

RWE Renewables

ScottishPower

Shell

SSE Renewables

TotalEnergies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t99u9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment