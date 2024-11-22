Bybit Strengthens Partnerships and Explores Islamic Finance Innovation at Exclusive Forum

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hosted a groundbreaking Islamic Finance Forum, bringing together renowned scholars, industry leaders, and key partners to discuss the evolving landscape of Shariah-compliant digital assets. The forum deepened collaborations and highlighted Bybit’s commitment to supporting Muslim investors through its innovative Islamic Account.

Representatives from Circle, XRP, Zand Bank, Fuze Finance, Palcoin, Takadao and Dubai Blockchain Center participated in the forum, strengthening the foundation for future collaboration and innovation within the Islamic finance ecosystem.

Insightful Discussions from Esteemed Scholars:

Dr. Muhammad Abu Jazr, Founder of Crypto Halal and Dr. Mohamad Mahdy, Founder and CEO of Exaado, shared perspectives on the compatibility of cryptocurrency with Islamic jurisprudence. Their discussions explored the ethical responsibilities and opportunities for Shariah-compliant investment solutions in the rapidly growing digital economy. The forum featured an engaging panel discussion that explored:

The critical methodologies underpinning Bybit’s Shariah-compliant offerings.

The Muslim community’s pivotal role in shaping the future of digital currencies.

Strategies for ensuring compliance and transparency in Islamic cryptocurrency trading.



Key Features of Bybit’s Islamic Account

Bybit’s Islamic Account, launched earlier in September, was further elaborated during the forum, showcasing how it addresses the unique needs of Muslim investors. Key features include:

Shariah-Compliant Offerings : Access to spot trading of 76 certified Shariah-compliant tokens, along with Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and Spot Grid Bots, providing strategic investment opportunities.

: Access to spot trading of 76 certified Shariah-compliant tokens, along with Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and Spot Grid Bots, providing strategic investment opportunities. Global Accessibility : Open to users worldwide, except in countries with specific legal restrictions.

: Open to users worldwide, except in countries with specific legal restrictions. Double Shariah Certification: Rigorously reviewed and certified by Crypto Halal Certification and ZICO Holdings, ensuring full compliance with Islamic principles.



“We are proud to convene thought leaders and partners at this forum, fostering dialogue around the convergence of Islamic finance and cryptocurrency,” said Michelle Daura, Head of Wealth Business Unit at Bybit. “Our Islamic account represents a milestone in our journey to provide inclusive, ethical, and Shariah-compliant digital asset solutions. By working together with the Islamic finance community, we aim to create lasting value for Muslim investors worldwide.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

tony.au@bybit.com