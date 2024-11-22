A document permitting construction issued for the infrastructure project at Eigulių street, adjacent to the complex Akropolis Vingis

The Vilnius City Municipality has issued a document permitting construction for the transport infrastructure improvement project at Eigulių street, which will be implemented by the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis to be constructed in Vilkpėdė, a district of Vilnius. The project includes solutions that will be implemented in the Eigulių street section between Tūkstantmečio street, Geležinio Vilko street and Savanorių avenue roundabout.

“This traffic infrastructure improvement project is integrally related to the quarter Akropolis Vingis under development. The project is meant to improve the capacity of the streets and intersections adjacent to the future multifunctional complex, also to ensure convenient arrival and departure for all people – pedestrians, cyclists and drivers – to and from the multifunctional complex,” says Nerijus Maknevičius, the CEO and the Chairperson of the Board of Akropolis Group, which is the developer of the complex.

The project infrastructure solutions include the reconstruction of the existing Eigulių street section between Tūkstantmečio street, Geležinio Vilko street and Savanorių avenue roundabout, installation of a new roundabout and an additional lane from the side of the Neris river toward the multifunctional complex, also reconstruction of street lighting.

A cycling path, also sidewalks and pedestrian crossings will be added at Eigulių street. The main pedestrian traffic is expected from Eigulių stop at Tūkstantmečio street towards the newly designed multifunctional area, also from the pedestrian crossing at Savanorių roundabout. Pedestrian paths, separated from the driveway by rows of greenery, are designed on both sides the street. Taking into account the special plan of Vilnius city cycling routes, a cycling path is planned in the Eigulių street section from Geležinio Vilko street towards Elektrinės street – on its southern side.

It is planned that in the process of implementation of this project, 120 new trees will be planted, about 2,300 sq. m of green plantations, 300 sq. m of sustainably mown meadows will be started and there will also be 389 sq. m of watering hole areas, thus contributing to the increase of biodiversity of public areas.

The conversion of the industrial area has already begun

“Three design proposals for transport infrastructure were prepared in the process of Akropolis Vingis development, which include infrastructure solutions that are going to be implemented in Eigulių, Geležinio Vilko, Gerosios Vilties and M. K. Čiurlionio streets. All of them were being elaborated in close cooperation with experts of the Vilnius City Municipality, taking into account their recommendations and comments. Design proposals for two of these projects were presented to the public in January 2023, the municipality approved of the design proposals in spring 2023. And we have just obtained a document permitting construction for one of them – the project at Eigulių street. We have also submitted to the municipality a detailed technical design for the last project – the one at Geležinio Vilko street, in order to obtain a document permitting construction for it, too,” notes N. Maknevičius.

The last infrastructure improvement project, for which a document permitting construction is yet to be obtained, provides that the current intersection of Gerosios Vilties and Geležinio Vilko streets will be reconstructed into a two-level intersection of continuous traffic: a roundabout will be installed in Gerosios Vilties street by Geležinio Vilko street, and under Geležinio Vilko street there will be an underground pedestrian and cyclist crossing, as well as an underground entrance to Akropolis Vingis underground parking lot.

Some traffic infrastructure improvement solutions are already in progress – based on a document permitting construction that was separately issued for the project, the laying of a section of Eigulių street along the boundary of the land plot under development is being finalised. It will offer a convenient access to reVINGIS, a quarter of multi-apartment buildings being developed by Galio Group adjacent to Akropolis Vingis.

All the public infrastructure improvement work will be carried out at the expense of Akropolis Vingis project developer. In accordance with the existing legislation, a permit for the operation of the multifunctional complex will be able to be granted only after the developer has fully completed the implementation of the infrastructure improvement projects.

Document permitting construction of Akropolis Vingis issued

“We are certain that Akropolis Vingis not only will become an attraction for Vilnius citizens and guests but also will be one of the main stimuli for the revival of Vilkpėdė district. We will inform the public about the further progress of the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis project and future adjacent traffic infrastructure improvement projects as soon as we have any important news,” comments N. Maknevičius.

The Vilnius City Municipality issued a document permitting construction of Akropolis Vingis in late August this year.

The multifunction complex Akropolis Vingis that will emerge in the former industrial area will have shopping, service and recreational areas, a concert hall of 2,500 seats or up to 4,000 standing places, a food hall, a conference centre, a cinema centre, offices and apartments meant for long-term residential lease. The complex will have about 4,500 parking spaces.

