Global Seed Treatment Market Forecast to Achieve $9.2 Billion by 2027 Amid Rising Agricultural Demand

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market is expected to surge from $6.1 billion in 2022 to a projected $9.2 billion by 2027, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, according to recent industry forecasts. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for food security worldwide, technological advancements, the growing adoption of precision farming techniques, and government support. Together, these factors have created an environment where seed treatments are becoming more widely adopted, providing farmers with effective, efficient solutions to boost crop yields and enhance protection.

Seed treatment essential for protecting crops from pests and diseases and improving germination rates has become a critical component of modern agriculture. Farmers and growers are increasingly reaping the benefits of these advanced treatments, which play a significant role in promoting sustainability and productivity.

High Demand for Seed Coating in Commercial Agriculture

A significant driver of the seed treatment market growth is the rising demand for seed coating, particularly in commercial farming. As farmers worldwide shift from traditional methods to modern agricultural practices, they are increasingly investing in commercial seeds to achieve higher yields and profits despite limited resources. Seed coating, which enhances the size, shape, and flowability of seeds, has become particularly beneficial in the precise sowing required for high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants. Leading companies like BASF SE (Germany) and Germains Seed Technology (UK) are actively involved in developing innovative seed coating solutions.

Asia Pacific Set to Lead Global Growth

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the seed treatment market during the forecast period. With a flourishing agricultural sector in countries like China and Japan, and supportive regulatory frameworks, demand for seed treatments is rapidly expanding. China, projected to hold the largest market share in the region, is attracting global investment to meet the high-quality demands of local crop producers.

Oilseeds Segment Expected to Achieve Significant Growth

By crop type, the oilseeds segment including soybean, cotton, canola, and sunflower is projected to grow at the highest rate in the seed treatment industry. These crops, widely used for extracting oils and fats, are gaining popularity due to their adaptability across various climates and soil types. Demand for canola, in particular, is on the rise as an economical alternative to soybean, and safflower oil is valued for its functional properties in treating certain skin and bone-related conditions.

Seed Dressing Emerges as Leading Application Technique

The seed dressing technique, which involves applying treatments to seeds in either dry or slurry formulations, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the application techniques segment. In the Asia Pacific region, seed dressing is widely used due to its cost-effectiveness. Farmers utilize various natural substances such as neem leaves, custard apple, and aloe vera sap as seed-dressing alternatives, offering sustainable options that further promote local agricultural practices.

Key Seed Treatment Companies

Top seed treatment companies include industry leaders such as Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Ltd. (India), and Bayer AG (Germany). These companies are enhancing their market presence through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. With a strong distribution network across North America, Europe, and South America, these companies continue to innovate in seed treatment solutions, supporting global agriculture’s drive towards sustainability and efficiency.

The seed treatment market is positioned to play an essential role in the future of farming, equipping farmers with powerful tools to protect and enhance crop yield in an increasingly resource-constrained world. As global agriculture evolves, the importance of seed treatments will continue to grow, setting the stage for a more productive and sustainable agricultural landscape.

