Genome Editing Market Size Projected to Reach USD 32.72 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in CRISPR and Gene Therapies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Genome Editing Market, valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 32.72 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 16.98% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth is driven by significant technological advancements in gene-editing technologies, particularly CRISPR, and a rising focus on precision medicine. Genome editing applications are revolutionizing sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology, with increasing investments in research and development (R&D) and ongoing clinical trials.

Market Overview:

Genome editing technologies, particularly CRISPR/Cas9, have garnered widespread attention for their potential to make precise changes to the genetic material of organisms. This has paved the way for advancements in treatments, agricultural applications, and industrial biotechnology. As demand for targeted treatments, such as gene therapies for rare genetic disorders, continues to rise, genome editing plays a critical role in transforming healthcare practices. Moreover, the agriculture sector benefits from genome editing technologies, enabling the development of genetically modified crops with enhanced nutritional content and resistance to pests and diseases.





Genome editing's ability to precisely modify DNA offers unprecedented opportunities, but its growth also presents challenges, including ethical concerns and regulatory hurdles. Despite these challenges, the market is poised for significant expansion, driven by both demand and supply factors. The availability of CRISPR technologies and other tools such as TALENs and MegaTALs is expected to further fuel market growth, making gene editing accessible across diverse industries.

Segment Analysis

By Application:

Dominant Segment: Genetic Engineering (50% of market share in 2023)

In 2023, genetic engineering was the dominant application of genome editing technologies, accounting for approximately 50% of the total market share. This dominance is largely attributed to the wide application of genome editing in creating genetically modified organisms (GMOs) across various sectors, such as agriculture, biotechnology, and healthcare. In agriculture, genetically modified crops have enhanced traits, such as pest resistance and drought tolerance, which are crucial for addressing global food security concerns. Moreover, genetic engineering is central to the production of biopharmaceuticals and biofuels, making it a critical area of focus for the biotechnology sector.

Fastest-Growing Segment: Clinical Applications (Projected CAGR of 25%)

The clinical applications segment is the fastest-growing area of genome editing, driven by the growing need for precision medicine and advancements in gene therapies. This segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% over the next five years. The use of CRISPR-based therapies for treating genetic disorders, including sickle cell anemia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is propelling this growth. Clinical trials and research indicate promising results in gene therapy, which is expected to revolutionize the treatment of previously untreatable genetic diseases.

By Technology:

Dominant Segment: CRISPR/Cas9 (55% of market share in 2023)

CRISPR/Cas9 dominated the genome editing market in 2023, accounting for 55% of the total market share. This dominance is attributed to its precision, affordability, and efficiency in editing genes. The technology's ease of use, along with its wide applicability across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology, makes it the most preferred genome editing tool. CRISPR/Cas9 has been pivotal in creating genetically modified organisms, gene therapies, and improving crop traits, positioning it as the leader in the field.

Fastest-Growing Segment: TALENs/MegaTALs (Projected CAGR of 22%)

While CRISPR/Cas9 remains the leader, TALENs (Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases) and MegaTALs are the fastest-growing technologies in the genome editing space. With a projected growth rate of around 22% CAGR in the coming years, these technologies are gaining popularity due to their high precision and ability to target specific genes with minimal off-target effects. TALENs and MegaTALs are increasingly being used in gene therapy, particularly in therapeutic applications where the risk of off-target effects is a major concern. These technologies are expected to complement CRISPR in specific applications, especially in therapeutic contexts where precision is paramount.

By Delivery Method:

Dominant Segment: Ex-vivo Delivery (65% of market share in 2023)

Ex-vivo delivery methods accounted for approximately 65% of the genome editing delivery method market share in 2023. This method involves editing cells outside the body, followed by their reintroduction into the patient. Ex-vivo is commonly used for blood-related genetic disorders, such as sickle cell anemia, and has demonstrated high success rates in clinical trials. The ability to isolate and modify specific cells outside the body before reintroduction provides better control over the editing process, making it the dominant method for genome editing in clinical applications.

Genome Editing Market Key Segments:

By Application

Genetic Engineering Cell Line Engineering Animal Genetic Engineering Plant Genetic Engineering Others

Clinical Applications Diagnostics Therapy Development



By Technology

(CRISPR)/Cas9

TALENs/MegaTALs

ZFN

Meganuclease

Others

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By End-use

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Analysis

Dominating Region: North America

North America held the largest market share in 2023, driven by significant investments in research and development, especially in the United States. The region benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure and a high concentration of leading genome editing companies, including CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and Intellia Therapeutics. These companies are advancing gene therapies for genetic disorders, positioning North America as the epicenter of genome editing innovations. Additionally, the region's strong regulatory framework supports the safe and ethical use of gene-editing technologies, fostering growth in clinical applications.

Recent Developments

November 2024 – Precision BioSciences, Inc. announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, focusing on in vivo gene editing therapies for complex genetic modifications.

– Precision BioSciences, Inc. announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, focusing on in vivo gene editing therapies for complex genetic modifications. October 2024 – South Africa amended its national health research guidelines to allow heritable human genome editing, becoming the first country to permit genetic modifications of embryos to create genetically modified children.





