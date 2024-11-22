IBN and BioMedWire Announce Fifth Year as Official Media Partners for Dynamic Global Events’ (DGE) 2025 Life Sciences Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN , a leading communications organization with an extensive portfolio of over 60 brands, is excited to announce its fifth consecutive year partnering with Dynamic Global Events (DGE) as an official media sponsor for 2025. BioMedWire (BMW), IBN’s digital platform dedicated to emerging life sciences opportunities, will also join as a media partner, amplifying DGE's event reach and visibility throughout the year.

As a leader in life sciences conferences, DGE serves the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors with educational B2B events that drive industry networking, business development, and partnership opportunities. Founded in 2017, DGE’s events span live, virtual, and hybrid formats, tailored to specialized audiences. The 2025 event lineup includes conferences on topics such as Advancing Women’s Leadership, Patient Partnerships, Medical Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence Compliance.

IBN and BMW will support the following DGE events in 2025:

Chief Patient Officer Summit West (January 21-22, 2025)

5th Risk-Based Quality Management Summit (January 29-30, 2025)

9th Digital Strategy & Innovation for Medical Affairs Summit (February 26-27, 2025)

6th KOL & MSL Excellence Summit (February 26-27, 2025)

14th Advancing Women’s Leadership in Pharma & Healthcare Conference (March 20-21, 2025)

5th PRC Performance Optimization (April 28-29, 2025)

2nd Artificial Intelligence for Life Sciences Compliance Congress (June 9-10, 2025)

4th Transparency and Aggregate Spend Summit (June 9-10, 2025)

5th Chief Patient Officer Summit (July 22-23, 2025)



Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks.

For each conference, IBN and BioMedWire will deliver robust virtual coverage, including syndicated content distributed through IBN’s network of over 5,000 strategic partners. Social media promotion will leverage IBN’s accounts, with more than 2 million followers across platforms, and featured placements on event-specific pages.

Elizabeth Sleiman, MBA, Head of Marketing, at DGE, expressed, “We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with IBN and BioMedWire for another year. IBN and BMW’s expertise in corporate communications, coupled with their vast syndication network and innovative multi-brand strategy, enhances the visibility and success of our event series.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Communications at IBN, commented, “It’s an honor to continue our partnership with Dynamic Global Events. As a premier provider of life sciences events, DGE delivers immense value to the industry, and we’re proud to support their vision for 2025 and beyond.”

