Mountain America Credit Union Donates $13,500 to American Red Cross of Utah

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union partnered with BYU Athletics to help people affected by disasters. For each touchdown completed by the Brigham Young University (BYU) football team in the 2024 season, the credit union pledged a $250 donation to the American Red Cross of Utah.

On November 16, 2024, Mountain America presented a check for $13,500 to the Red Cross of Utah representatives. The Red Cross of Utah uses contributions to help Utah communities prepare for, prevent, and respond to emergencies. This latest gift brings the total funds donated by Mountain America to the Red Cross of Utah since 2018 to $153,000.

“We are thrilled to make an impact in our community through our partnership with BYU Athletics,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America. “This contribution to the Red Cross of Utah reflects our commitment to giving back and supporting vital services that help those in need.”

“Mountain America’s generous support helps ensure that the Red Cross of Utah can respond immediately with comfort and care when disasters happen,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Utah Chapter. “It’s a critical donation that supports people in need and allows us to continue our lifesaving fire prevention initiatives, such as providing free smoke alarms and installations in vulnerable communities.”

The Red Cross of Utah has been proudly serving the state for more than 100 years. They deliver services across the Greater Salt Lake Area chapter; the Northern Utah chapter; and the Central and Southern Utah chapter. They remain dedicated to helping Utahns successfully prevent, prepare for, and respond to disasters and emergencies.

For more information about the Red Cross of Utah and BYU’s community involvement, please click here.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.