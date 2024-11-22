Essence Atkins, Terri J Vaughn, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Hannah Whitley, Tyler Whitley, Aasha Davis to star in BET+ Holiday Comedy “Queens of Christmas”





LOS ANGLES, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide Entertainment and Media reports Essence Atkins (Poppa’s House), Terri J Vaughn (The Steve Harvey Show), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America), Tyler Whitley (Father of The Bride), Hannah Whitley (Encounters), and Aasha Davis (Friday Night Lights) star in the upcoming BET+ Holiday Comedy “Queens of Christmas”.



Written by Chad Quinn (Christmas Party Crashers) and Kenny Young (Never Alone For Christmas), “Queens of Christmas” is directed by Kenny Young (Merry Ex-Mas) the movie is and is slated to premiere on BET+ December 19th, 2024.





Doris and Julia, life-long friends and feuding neighbors, engage in a hilarious competition for the annual 'Queen of Christmas' title, which has been won by their annoying neighbor Nancy every year! But will this year be their year? Doris and Julia will soon discover the true spirit of the holiday and the value of their sisterly bond along the way.

“Queens of Christmas” will make you laugh and want to hug your best friend while showing the true meaning of sisterhood, said Julie Solinger, Producer.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

BET+ Original Movie | Queens of Christmas | Trailer

Rounding out the cast is Russell G Jones, Carl Gilliard, Marjorie Johnson, Curtis Wiley, Isaiah Romain, Danielle Baez, Jada Elena Wooten, Bear Jackson and Gary Budoff.

The film is produced by Worldwide Entertainment and Media and Choice Films for BET+. Produced by Pierre Romain, Julie Solinger, Summer Crockett Moore, and Tony Glazer. Executive Produced by Michael Laundon and Michael Bassick. Associate Produced by Anthony Commodore, Taleo Coles, Brandon Scott and Bree Michael Warner.

