INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Privatization and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) (“Zuora”) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On October 17, 2024, Zuora announced that it had agreed to be acquired by an investment group led by private equity firm Silver Lake at a price of $10.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Zuora’s current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Zuora shareholders are receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Zuora’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $10.00 per share. Notably, shares of Zuora’s common stock traded above $10.50 per share as recently as May 2024.

Zuora shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC

