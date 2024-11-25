Quadient and DECATHLON Expand Parcel Locker Partnership in France with Additional Stores and Services

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today new momentum in its project with DECATHLON, the globally recognized multi-specialist sports brand. Over the past 12 months, the partnership has resulted in the installation of more than 140 additional lockers across DECATHLON stores in France. This expansion brings the total number of equipped locations to 210, a substantial increase from just 70 in May 2022.

Powered by advanced, cloud-based technology, Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers come with real-time monitoring and tracking capabilities. Each delivery to a locker triggers an automated notification containing a secure pick-up code. This technology not only reduces collection times but also allows in-store staff to dedicate their efforts to preparing and fulfilling orders for items in stock in the store, available for pick-up within the hour.

“The online retail market demands seamless and efficient delivery solutions that elevate the customer experience, enhance the quality of service, and re-enchant the in-store shopping journey,” said Katia Bourgeais Crémel, EVP Lockers Automation Europe at Quadient. “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with DECATHLON France by providing a reliable, practical, and versatile locker system capable of managing increased parcel volumes at a single service point.”

A 2023 survey of DECATHLON locker users in France reported a 96% customer satisfaction rate, highlighting the widespread adoption of this technology within the brand’s network. In partnership with Quadient, DECATHLON France is also introducing multi-carrier services that simplify the customer journey, delivering a smoother, more autonomous in-store experience. Beyond the expansion of the number of Quadient lockers in their stores, DECATHLON France has also extended their functionality. In addition to fulfilling online orders from decathlon.fr, selected locations now offer customers the convenience of retrieving purchases delivered by Quadient’s partner carriers.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About DECATHLON

As a multi-specialist sports brand catering to the needs of beginners and elite athletes alike, DECATHLON designs and manufactures innovative sports equipment for all skill levels. With more than 100,000 employees and 1,700 stores worldwide, DECATHLON and its teams have been pursuing a singular ambition since 1976: Move people through the wonders of sport, helping them lead healthier, happier lives in a sustainable future.

For more information: https://www.decathlon.media/fr_FR/.

