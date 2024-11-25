VivoPower International PLC To File 20-F Annual Report and Fulfil NASDAQ Compliance Requirements

VivoPower is on target to file its 20-F by November 29, 2024, and fulfil compliance with NASDAQ 20-F filing requirements

20-F filing delay has been due to material strategic changes, including sale of Aevitas businesses, the Tembo business combination agreement, and other previously announced strategic updates

Upon filing its 20-F Annual Report, the Company will then be able to deliver its annual shareholder update call

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: “VVPR”) (the “Company” or “VivoPower”) is on track to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, no later than November 29, 2024, in compliance with NASDAQ’s filing requirements.

The delay in filing the Form 20-F has been primarily due to significant strategic changes, including the sale of the Aevitas critical power businesses, the business combination agreement involving Tembo e-LV B.V. and Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., and other previously announced updates. Additionally, the Company’s management and auditors have been focussed on completing the audited accounts for Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”), a subsidiary of VivoPower, which are required to be included in the Registration Statement on Form F-4 to be filed in connection with Tembo’s business combination with Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd.

VivoPower anticipates filing the Form 20-F no later than November 29, 2024.

Upon filing the Form 20-F Annual Report, the Company will be able to proceed with its annual shareholder update call. Details of the call will be provided separately and will be available on the Company’s website. VivoPower aims to release this information before Friday, December 6, 2024.

